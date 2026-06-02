Mirra Andreeva's Clay Court Mastery Ends Sorana Cirstea's Paris Dream with Dominant Semi-Final Berth

A teenage Mirra Andreeva delivered a ruthless and dominant performance, defeating veteran Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 to reach the French Open semi-finals. Andreeva's supreme clay court record and attacking play contrasted with Cirstea's poignant farewell run in her final professional season.

In a stunning display of clay court mastery, Mirra Andreeva delivered a ruthlessly efficient performance to end veteran Sorana Cirstea 's cherished run at Roland Garros with a commanding 6-0, 6-3 victory.

The match, a stark contrast to Cirstea's previous straight-sets triumphs, saw the 18th-seeded Romanian overwhelmed from the outset by her younger opponent's relentless aggression and clinical execution. This quarter-final win propels Andreeva, the eighth seed, into her second career grand slam semi-final, her first at the French Open, where she will face either Elina Svitolina or Marta Kostyuk in an all-Ukrainian affair.

For Cirstea, the loss marks a poignant chapter in what has been the defining season of her career, one she has announced will be her last before retirement. At 36, she had been playing some of the finest tennis of her life, showcasing a powerful baseline game that had carried her through the tournament without dropping a set.

However, Andreeva systematically dismantled that game with a combination of defensive brilliance and proactive, attacking tennis that left the veteran searching for answers. The conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier, played under the newly closed roof following a week of heat, seemed to suit Andreeva's powerful game perfectly. Her serve was a formidable weapon, finding a remarkable 78% of her first deliveries and averaging a blistering 111 mph on those offerings.

This offensive mindset was a significant departure from some earlier big-match performances where she had been criticized for being too passive. Instead, she took the ball early, used sharp directional changes off both wings, and punished any short ball from Cirstea, consistently attacking her forehand. Her anticipation was peerless, often appearing to read Cirstea's shots before they were struck, allowing her to soak up the Romanian's fierce baseline aggression with ease and transition instantly into her own attack.

This mental and tactical fortitude is a new dimension for the young Russian, who has often been her own harshest critic. The incredibly high standards she sets have, in the past, led to lapses in composure under pressure.

However, over the past week at Roland Garros, she has maintained a steely focus, channeling her intensity into consistent, high-quality tennis. This emotional control, combined with her supreme talent, makes her a formidable contender for a first major title. Andreeva's record on Parisian clay is already legendary for someone so young; she now boasts a staggering 19-3 win-loss record at the tournament.

Her semi-final appearance is a testament to her rapid development and her ability to perform on the biggest stages. She stands as the youngest player in the top 10 and the third youngest in the top 50, a trajectory that points toward a future of grand slam dominance.

For Cirstea, the dream of a fairytale final run in her last season ends here, but her campaign will be remembered as a triumphant resurgence that saw her break into the top 20 for the first time. The match was a passing of the torch, a brutal but beautiful demonstration of why Andreeva is considered the future of the sport, her game a perfect blend of defensive artistry and devastating offense on the slow, red surface





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mirra Andreeva Sorana Cirstea French Open Roland Garros Tennis Grand Slam Clay Court

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emotional FA Cup Final: Brighton Honor Rado Vidosic as Manchester City Seek DoubleBrighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City face off in the Women's FA Cup final, with Brighton aiming to win their first major trophy four months after the death of their head of coaching Rado Vidosic, while City look to secure a historic double after extending star striker Khadija Shaw's contract.

Read more »

Teenager Rafael Jódar comes from two sets down to set up Zverev quarter-finalThe 19-year-old, who is enjoying a spectacular first full clay-court season, beat Pablo Carreño Busta 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals

Read more »

Popovic’s shock call revealed as final Socceroos World Cup squad announcedBREAKING - Popovic’s shock call revealed as final Socceroos World Cup squad announced

Read more »

French Open 2026 quarter-finals: Mirra Andreeva v Sorana CirsteaJoin Daniel Harris for updates as the men’s and women’s quarter-finals begin in Paris

Read more »