Missing Melbourne Teacher Allegedly Murdered by Brother in India

Australian citizen Sunil Sharma, 66, was allegedly drugged and beaten to death by his brother in Amritsar, India. Police have arrested the brother, his wife, and son, and are searching for the body in a canal.

India n police have revealed that a missing Melbourne high school maths teacher was allegedly murdered by his own brother, who then dumped his body in a canal.

Sunil Sharma, 66, an Australian citizen, had traveled to Amritsar in Punjab province to attend to property matters and was preparing for retirement when he went missing last month. His brother, Satish Sharma, along with his wife and son, has been arrested in connection with the murder. During a press conference on Saturday local time, Amritsar police stated that Satish Sharma lured his brother into a trap by offering him a drink spiked with sleeping pills.

Once Sunil was unconscious, Satish allegedly struck him multiple times on the head with a baseball bat, causing fatal injuries. Police also allege that Satish's wife and son helped cover up the crime by removing a blood-stained mattress and disposing of the murder weapon. Authorities have launched a major search operation to recover Sunil's body from a canal where it is believed to have been dumped.

Sunil Sharma's daughter, Surbhi Sharma, expressed her grief and paid tribute to her father in a statement to the ABC on Saturday night. She described him as intelligent, strong, funny, loving, and sensitive, with a good heart. I count myself so lucky to have had a father like him who taught me everything I know about life today, she said.

She also acknowledged the tributes from the Diamond Valley College community, where her father had taught for years, noting that he would have loved to see everyone recognize him and that it warms her heart to know he gave the gift of education to hundreds of students over the course of his life. The family is now waiting for the recovery of his body to give him a proper farewell





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