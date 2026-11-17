The interim Aviation Consumer Ombuds Scheme has handled 334 complaints and intervened 300 times, but legislation to empower it faces Senate opposition over fines for airlines and compensation rules.

The federal government's aviation consumer protection scheme has already intervened 300 times for customers, days before the bill creating the authority could be introduced into the Senate.

The interim Aviation Consumer Ombuds Scheme, which lacks enforcement powers, has fielded calls from irate customers seeking help with airlines. The watchdog has assisted with complaints including double-charged flight bookings and inadequate compensation for damaged luggage. In one case, a couple's flights were cancelled due to the Middle East conflict and they were offered a refund.

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Ombuds Scheme Assists Airline Customers

They had closed their original bank account and needed the refund paid into a new one, but the airline sent it to the old account. The couple were repeatedly referred between the airline and the bank trying to access their $3300 refund. A spokesperson for the Infrastructure and Transport Department said consumers reported significant challenges contacting airlines when they have problems, including lodging complaints and receiving outcomes.

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Consumers voiced frustration with long waits on hold to speak to operators, service-operated chatbots providing incorrect advice or no solutions whatsoever, and policies of service providers not being honoured as described. In another case, grandparents flying from Brisbane to Melbourne to meet and help their children with young grandchildren on a flight to Christchurch found their Brisbane flight cancelled.

Their itinerary was switched to fly from Brisbane to Christchurch via Auckland instead, putting them on a different flight to their family. The airline had changed the couple's flights without consultation, and its call centre would not consider solutions. The agency engaged with the airline to get the family rebooked to fly together from Melbourne at no additional charge.

The protection body aims to resolve customer complaints that cannot be resolved directly with airlines and airports, an area seen as a gap in Australia's aviation laws and regulations. The complaints received were divided almost evenly between international and Australian airlines. Of the 334 complaints received, the agency's office escalated 43 cases.

Nearly three-quarters, or 70 per cent, of complaints were addressed through a direct response from the aviation ombuds, with 146 related to international airlines and 132 related to Australian airlines. It also received other complaints not related to airlines directly. In another example, when a passenger with a disability required seating with their primary caregiver, the office got the airline to upgrade the passenger to a higher booking class at no additional cost with pre-allocated seats.

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New Aviation Legislation Faces Senate Battle

The legislation for the reform, which will empower the scheme and set out minimum standards for remedies, could be passed this week. But a battle over whether the government can fine airlines for poor performance looms in the Senate. Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King said the scheme clearly can work and now it needs to be fully legislated.

While the remedies proposed by the government include requirements for food vouchers and accommodation for passengers on cancelled or delayed flights, the federal opposition has in the past supported pay-on-delay compensation rules. That issue could be a sticking point on its passage.

Meanwhile, the airline sector wants the government-owned Airservices Australia, the air traffic control authority, included in the legislation. King said the Coalition are blocking the Aviation Consumer Protection Scheme passing the Senate and insisting on amendments that everyone in the sector knows will lead to higher airfares and not deliver the sort of outcomes needed to improve aviation. Stephen Beckett, chief executive of the airline lobby group A4ANZ, sought to tie compensation to rising costs for regional travel.

He said a mandatory compensation scheme will be catastrophic, with regional communities being hit hardest as marginal or thin routes become unsustainable.