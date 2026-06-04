Missing Sherpa guide found alive on Everest after funeral rites had begun

A Nepali Sherpa guide who was believed to have died on Mount Everest after going missing has been found alive. Hillary Dawa Sherpa was last seen on 29 May but did not reach base camp with other climbing groups. He was found crawling down the snowy slopes around the Khumbu icefall, just above base camp, and was taken to a hospital in Kathmandu. His wife and daughter had already begun funeral rituals, but they were overjoyed to be reunited with him.

A Nepali Sherpa guide who was believed to have died on Mount Everest after going missing has been found alive. Hillary Dawa Sherpa , named after the famous climber Edmund Hillary, was last seen on 29 May but did not reach base camp with other climbing groups.

A fellow climber said he was last seen around the 'death zone' region of the world's highest mountain, where the pressure is so low that oxygen levels are insufficient for sustained human survival. A helicopter rescue team had failed to find the 52-year-old, but Dawa was located on Thursday morning, according to Pemba Sherpa of 8K Expeditions, which coordinated the search.

A climbing support team found him as he crawled down the snowy slopes around the Khumbu icefall, just above base camp, said Pemba Sherpa. He had frostbite on his hands but appeared to be in good health, and was quickly carried down to safety and given food and water. A rescue helicopter flew him to a hospital in Kathmandu, where his wife and daughter, who had already begun funeral rituals, were waiting.

Dawa's teenage daughter, Mendo Lhamu Sherpa, said they were on the second day of a funeral ritual, which traditionally lasts for several days.

'When we first heard about it, we could not be sure if that person was indeed our father,' Mendo Lhamu said. 'So to be certain we asked for photos to be sent and then only we were sure and very happy. ' Dawa was last seen at spot called Yellow Band above camp 3, which is located at 7,200 meters (23,622ft). The base camp is at 5,300 meters.

He works for a small Kathmandu-based company called Himalayan Traverse, and was guiding a Polish climber. He comes from the town of Okhaldhunga, south of Everest. A video tribute to Dawa Sherpa shows him guiding a climber, saying 'I turned and I said: 'Hillary, are you OK, brother?

' He said: 'Yes, yes, fine Chris, please go, go! ' Thrall said, adding that Dawa had a satellite phone and a radio but that he was not sure if they were functioning. Thrall said he had continued and found Dawa's Polish client 'with no oxygen and frostbite' and decided to help him down, believing the experienced Nepali guide would make his own way down.

'The weather was so changeable and so bitter,' said Thrall. 'Tragic. Unfortunate. But it's the high mountains.

That's it.

' This is nothing short of a miracle surviving so many days on the mountains facing such harsh conditions,' said Ang Tshering Sherpa, a leading figure in the community. 'Sherpas are built tough growing up in the mountains,' Tshering said. 'If there was someone else in his place they might not have survived.

' The team that spotted Dawa near base camp was part of the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee, which lays the ladders and ropes on the route at the start of each climbing season and then removes the equipment and cleans up the site after climbers have left. Members of the Sherpa community were mostly yak herders and traders living deep within the Himalayas until Nepal opened its borders in the 1950s.

Their stamina and familiarity with the mountains quickly made them sought-after guides and porters, eventually allowing them to dominate the Himalayan climbing business. More than 1,000 climbers and their guides scaled Everest this May, which was the busiest climbing season ever on the world's highest mountain. It began late May, when the weather conditions were still relatively stable.

Mountaineering experts often criticise authorities for allowing large numbers of climbers on the mountain, which sometimes leads to risky jams or long queues in the 'death zone' area. The 8,849-metre high peak was first climbed on 29 May 1953, by Sherpa guide Tenzing Norgay and New Zealander Edmund Hillary





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