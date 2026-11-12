Missing Teen William Found Alive After Six Days in Victorian Bushland

A 17-year-old boy missing for six days in dense bushland near Walhalla, Victoria, has been found alive by police. His mother says he survived with only a few scratches.

A teenage boy has been found alive after disappearing in dense bushland wearing only shorts and work boots nearly a week ago. Police AirWing found William, 17, whose surname has not been shared, on Thursday morning.

He had been missing for six days. The teenager was reported missing after straying from his camp near Walhalla, 185km east of Melbourne, in Victoria's Gippsland region last Friday. He was last seen near Stoney Creek Road, between Cowwarr and Walhalla, on 6 November about 4pm, police said. William was dropped off by his mother for the weekend to camp with his friend.

Also read 17-Year-Old Missing After Camping Trip, Diving Team Sent to Search

Teenager Missing in Bushland Wearing Only Shorts

It is believed he walked a short distance back to the drop-off location to retrieve further camping equipment. When he failed to return shortly after, his stepbrother searched the area but found no trace of the teen. His mobile phone, food and water were left behind. His mother, Elizabeth Barkley, said the teenager was quite fit and healthy with only a few scratches.

Advertisement

He just stayed in one spot and waited to be rescued and I'm just over the moon he's alive, she said. William's mother fought back tears as she spoke to the media shortly after they had been reunited in Cowwarr. He's not going anywhere ever again. I'm just over the moon, she said.

Mother Never Gave Up on Finding Teen Alive

His mother never gave up on him being found alive, despite the fact William was missing wearing just a pair of boots and shorts. I knew in my heart he was still alive, I could feel it. I knew he wasn't gone, Ms Barkley said. Thank god he's such fit person.

The pair was reunited this morning when Ms Barkley happened to be at the police staging ground in Cowwarr. The police helicopter found him. I'm just over the moon. I can't thank everyone.

It's a miracle, she said. You see these stories on TV and you don't think it can happen to you, but when you do and you find them alive, it's just ... I can't describe the words. I'm so happy, I can't speak properly.

Advertisement

Hunting Camera Found During Major Search Effort

I've been praying for this all week. To find him while I was out here, it was such a perfect ... you couldn't write the script any better. On Wednesday, investigators appealed to hunters, campers and landowners to come forward with any information after a hunting camera was found in the search area. Emergency service workers, including the dog and rescue squad, had been searching the dense bushland since last Friday.

Authorities had been concerned for William's welfare due to the frigid overnight temperatures in the region. The discovery follows a major search effort involving police, emergency services and local volunteers.