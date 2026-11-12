Missionaries of Sacred Heart Face Bullying Claims Against Father Stephen Hackett

Former staff allege Father Stephen Hackett engaged in bullying behavior at the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, while he denies claims and defends star witness Father Malcolm Fyfe.

Former employees of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart have filed workplace injury claims alleging that Father Stephen Hackett, the order's province leader, subjected them to severe bullying and intimidation. The allegations center on a toxic work environment created under Hackett's leadership, which led to the resignation of key staff members and significant legal action.

The Core Mechanism of Workplace Intimidation

Meta Jackman, the former Director of Professional Standards, and her support officer Anne-Marie Snelling, both worked for the Catholic order based in Sydney. They describe a workplace that became intolerable following the appointment of Hackett as province leader. Jackman stated she never anticipated becoming a victim in her role investigating child sexual abuse allegations, yet found herself targeted by the very leadership she served.

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Snelling described Hackett as a physically intimidating presence, noting that the priest often loomed over her due to his large stature. Jackman corroborated this, detailing how Hackett would stand up aggressively and shout, asking rhetorical questions like what was being achieved in meetings. These behaviors were not isolated incidents but part of a consistent pattern of physical and verbal intimidation designed to undermine staff.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Father Hackett has declined to be interviewed regarding the allegations and formally denies the claims of bullying. However, multiple witnesses have provided consistent testimonies against him. Clare Shearman, a former spiritual director for the order, testified that Hackett lost control of his management style, frequently shouting, turning bright red in anger, and personally attacking her verbally.

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Ros Everett, the former President of the New South Wales Law Society, chaired the professional standards board for the Missionaries until she resigned due to Hackett's management style. Everett revealed that Hackett believed outsiders should not conduct investigations, asserting that the order was bound only by canon law and religious vows, not civil law. He dismissed external scrutiny as rubbish, creating a barrier to accountability within the organization.

The claims against Hackett are supported by historical warnings. His predecessor, Father Chris McPhee, swore in a court affidavit that allegations of bullying by Hackett were made by women he worked with while he was secretary of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference. Additionally, in April, Father Mark Hanns wrote to the entire order urging them not to re-elect Hackett, citing his explosive anger and damaging behavioral patterns.

Real-World Impact and Legal Consequences

The Missionaries of the Sacred Heart commissioned an internal investigation into the women's claims, concluding that the allegations were not substantiated. Despite this internal finding, Jackman and Snelling maintain that their workplace injury claims remain active in the Federal Court. They argue that Hackett's behavior destroyed their professional lives and that the internal investigation was flawed due to Hackett's influence over the process.

The context of these allegations is further complicated by the order's defense in a separate historical child sexual abuse case in the Victorian Supreme Court. The Missionaries presented Father Malcolm Fyfe, a former principal, as a star witness to defend against claims of abuse at a school he oversaw. Fyfe testified that he created a family environment and had no concerns about inappropriate behavior by teachers, though he did remove another teacher for physical discipline.

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The success of the Missionaries' defense relied heavily on the credibility of Father Fyfe. Solicitor Michael Magazanik, who represented the victim known as Clifford, noted that the judge accepted Fyfe as a witness of credit and truth, referencing him approximately ninety times in the judgment. This reliance on Fyfe's testimony contributed to the failure of the victim's claim, which was devastating for the plaintiff.

Hidden Context and Ongoing Investigations

The credibility of Father Fyfe as a star witness is now being questioned in light of the bullying allegations against Father Hackett. Hackett has stated that Fyfe was the man who encouraged him to join the priesthood, suggesting a close professional relationship between the two priests. This connection raises questions about potential conflicts of interest and the extent to which Hackett's influence may have protected colleagues during internal reviews.

Solicitor Michael Magazanik revealed that the court was not informed of key information regarding Father Fyfe's background during the trial. The failure to disclose these details has raised concerns about the transparency of the order's legal defenses. The victim, Clifford, faced not only the loss of his case but also threats to enforce cost orders that would have forced the sale of his home.

As the workplace injury claims continue in the Federal Court, the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart face scrutiny over their handling of both bullying allegations and historical abuse cases. The intersection of these two legal matters highlights broader issues of accountability and governance within the religious order. The women involved continue to seek justice, arguing that the internal mechanisms designed to protect the order have failed to address the harm caused by its leadership.