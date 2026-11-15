Mississippi Coalition Behind Scott Colom Senate Victory Drives Voter Mobilization

A diverse coalition of Mississippi grassroots organizations mobilized voters to support Democrat Scott Colom in his historic Senate upset, leveraging years of community engagement and post-Callais activism.

A loose coalition of approximately a dozen Mississippi -based organizations, predominantly led by Black activists, successfully mobilized voters to secure a historic midterm victory for Democrat Scott Colom in the Senate race. This electoral triumph was not the result of a single event, but rather the culmination of sustained grassroots organizing efforts that gained significant momentum following the April Supreme Court decision in the Brnovich v. DNC case, commonly referred to as Callais, which effectively weakened protections under the Voting Rights Act.

Coalition Mechanics and Voter Mobilization Strategy

The collaborative network operated with limited financial resources but leveraged deep community roots and collective political power to influence the election outcome. Rukia Lumumba, executive director of the People's Advocacy Institute, explained that the coalition maintained precise intelligence on voter registration activities and get-out-the-vote operations across various counties. This infrastructure allowed them to assign specific responsibilities for canvassing, phone banking, and text banking to trusted local partners, ensuring efficient and targeted outreach.

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Simultaneously, the coalition engaged in legal strategies to combat unfavorable redistricting efforts within the state. The fight against redistricting provided a critical window to educate communities on the urgent importance of participating in the current electoral cycle. This dual approach of legal advocacy and direct voter engagement created a robust framework that channeled public frustration and hope into tangible political action on May 20.

MS Votes Legacy and Post-2020 Activism Growth

MS Votes, a key member of the coalition, has been synonymous with voting rights in Mississippi since its founding in 2016. The organization conducted extensive voter registration drives on college campuses and in rural areas, while also educating incarcerated individuals without felony disenfranchising crimes about their right to vote absentee through the mail. Their efforts included organizing community forums and political education events to empower residents and demystify the electoral process.

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The year 2020 marked a turning point for Mississippi activism, particularly after police killings of George Floyd sparked massive protests across the state. One such demonstration in Jackson drew more than 4,000 participants, becoming one of the largest protests in state history and contributing to the removal of Mississippi's state flag and its Confederate battle emblem. In response to the civil unrest, the Center for Justice, ACLU of Mississippi, and the Mississippi Southern Poverty Law Center supported MS Votes in launching a voter information hotline.

This crisis response evolved into a permanent coalition structure designed to coordinate outreach to Black voters and the unregistered population. Arekia S. Bennett-Scott, executive director of MS Votes, described the goal of creating a political home similar to BYP100 and the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement. The collaborative model allowed disparate groups to share volunteers, staff, and resources, fostering a sense of shared purpose and long-term strategic alignment that extended back over a decade in some partnerships.

Recent Expansion Through MS United and Do Somethings

The coalition's operational scope expanded recently through the formation of MS United, an organization created by Kathleen O'Beirne. O'Beirne had previously met with members of an interracial group called the Do Somethings, who agreed that inaction was not an option following Donald Trump's second inauguration. These individuals were concerned about various issues, including cuts by the Department of Government Efficiency, also known as Doge, and other federal policy shifts.

MS United now works independently and in partnership with larger entities such as the Mississippi NAACP, Mississippi Black Women's Roundtable, the League of Women Voters of Mississippi, and smaller groups like local Indivisible chapters and Hands Off My Mississippi. The organization's strategy involves issuing election guides and encouraging specific actions that, when aggregated across hundreds or thousands of participants, can significantly influence political outcomes and policy directions in the state.

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Impact on Black Voters and Future Political Landscape

The coalition's efforts have had a profound impact on Black voter turnout and engagement in Mississippi, a state that frequently ranks low in national metrics for resident health and wellbeing. By leveraging previous campaigns that spanned decades, activists were able to channel post-Callais anger into productive political participation. The coalition's ability to pull people into safety and support each other year-round has established a resilient infrastructure that does not rely solely on national political trends.

Organizers emphasize that they are not waiting for federal solutions to address local issues. The success of Scott Colom's campaign demonstrates the power of coordinated local activism in a state with a history of suppressing minority voting power. As the coalition continues to work on redistricting battles and voter education, their model of grassroots mobilization serves as a blueprint for future electoral contests in the region.