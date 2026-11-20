Mitch Marsh stays silent ahead of England T20 series as Cameron Bancroft's statement resurfaces. Sam Harper leads Australia press while England focus on MCG.

Australia's Twenty20 International captain Mitch Marsh has stepped back from media duties as the national team prepares for a crucial five-match series against England starting this Saturday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Marsh's absence from press conferences follows a contentious press interaction prior to the recent one-day international series, signaling a strategic effort to minimize distractions during a period of heightened scrutiny regarding historical integrity breaches.

Marsh Avoids Media Amid Bancroft Statement Fallout

Mitch Marsh is not expected to attend any scheduled press conferences during the upcoming five-match T20 series between Australia and England. This decision comes as Australian cricket remains embroiled in controversy following a detailed 4,000-word statement released this week by Cameron Bancroft, the Western Australia teammate of Marsh. Reports indicated that Marsh nearly withdrew from the third ODI in Hobart to avoid the fallout, but ultimately played and took a dazzling catch before being dismissed early in his innings.

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Bancroft's statement provides a retrospective account of events from eight years ago during the second Test in Port Elizabeth, now known as Gqeberha. Marsh is mentioned in the document as one of the four seamers who received feedback when the use of sandpaper was first being trialed. Marsh claimed that the ball was swinging significantly during that match, taking two wickets for 28 runs by stumps on the second day, and joking about the unusual swing later.

While Marsh was not directly implicated in the core allegations, he was the only current squad member with direct links to the 2018 tour. He notably did not sign the 2021 bowlers' statement that denied knowledge of sandpaper use in Cape Town. Bancroft noted in his statement that he struggled to reconcile this denial with his own memories, though he distinguished between knowing a ball was reversing and specifically knowing sandpaper had been used.

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Sam Harper Leads Press During Marsh Absence

Victoria wicketkeeper Sam Harper stepped in to address the media in place of Marsh, providing a local narrative focus for the MCG debut. The 29-year-old Harper has overcome significant health challenges, having previously suffered from troubling concussions, which adds a layer of resilience to his introduction at this major venue. Cricket Australia likely viewed this substitution as a way to shift the conversation away from the 'sandpaper skipper' narrative.

Interviews with Marsh during live Fox broadcasts, such as during tosses or post-match presentations, are expected to be strictly limited to immediate cricketing matters. The organization aims to prevent any further escalation of the 'febrile atmosphere' currently surrounding the national team as they prepare to host England for five matches.

Chappell Calls for Inquiry Before 150th Test

Former Australia captain Greg Chappell wrote in his column for Nine newspapers on Friday, urging the establishment of an independent inquiry into the historical allegations. Chappell argued that Pat Cummins should not be sacked from his Test captaincy role unless compelling evidence proves he knew about the sandpaper usage. He warned against repeating the 'mistake of 2018,' where individuals were punished before facts were fully established.

Chappell emphasized that believing others knew about the scandal is not the same as proving it, stating that no one should lose their job based on a disputed account regardless of its origin. This plea comes as Cricket Australia prepares for the 150th anniversary Test match in March, a landmark event with the first three days already sold out and around 250 past and current players expected to attend.

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The organization is hoping the storm will have passed by the time the anniversary match takes place, especially with hopes of a royal attendee. Chappell noted that the alternative of facing these allegations during such a prestigious occasion would be a nightmare for the cricketing body and the national team.

England Focus on Rankings and Proving Ground

England arrive at the MCG for training on Friday with their sights set on the history of the venue. Sam Curran reportedly reminded his teammates that the Melbourne Cricket Ground is where Jos Buttler's 2022 squad lifted the T20 World Cup. This historical context serves as motivation for the current England side, which is looking to solidify its position at the top of the global rankings.

Harry Brook, who leads the England T20 team, set a goal for the squad to regain the No 1 ranking. Brook was unaware that the team had recently returned to the top spot due to India's results. England have been performing exceptionally well in the format, securing 23 wins in their last 26 completed matches, making this series a critical proving ground for both established stars and emerging talents.

The England squad includes Phil Salt, who is back from injury after missing the end of the domestic summer, and Aneurin Donald. Their partnership will form a rare Welsh-born opening pair when they walk out to the middle. Brook will play the first four games before departing for the Tests in South Africa, while the team navigates questions regarding former bowling coach David Saker, who is not returning due to the presence of Tim Southee and Eric Simons.