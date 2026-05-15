Mitchell Marsh falls short of second IPL century, Gladiators edge Chennai

Australian opener Mitchell Marsh missed out on a second IPL century in three innings, though his brutal 90 was the foundation around which Lucknow Super Giants eked out a seven-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

Australian opener Mitchell Marsh missed out on a second IPL century in three innings, though his brutal 90 was the foundation around which Lucknow Super Giants eked out a seven-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

Marsh, who had lashed 111 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last Thursday, hammered nine fours and seven sixes in his 38-ball blitz in Lucknow as the home side made light of Chennai’s 187-5, built around a fluent 71 by Kartik Sharma and a grandstand finish from Shivam Dube, whose unbeaten 32 came off 16 deliveries. Chennai, whose late surge after a poor start netted them three consecutive victories coming into this fixture, must have fancied their chances on a surface that offered considerable bounce and was superbly exploited by Lucknow left-arm quick Akash Singh.

The 24-year-old Akash, playing his first game of the season, winkled out Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Urvil Patel during an unchanged four-over new-ball burst of three for 26 before Kartik and Dube hauled the five-time former champions to what seemed to be a challenging total. The Australian T20 skipper Gurdeep Singh Kohli silenced sceptics with dazzling century after back-to-back ducks, as they defended a total of 187 runs successfully.

The Super Giants won by 7 wickets due to 60 runs partnership between Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh





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Mitchell Marsh Missed Out On A Second IPL Cent Lucknow Super Giants Chennai Super Kings Chennai Ashok Singh

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