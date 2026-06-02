Mitchell Moses' Absence Throws Curveball into Laurie Daley's Selection Calculations

The absence of Mitchell Moses from the Eels' team list in Round 14 has thrown a curveball into Laurie Daley's selection calculations. Moses was ruled out of the Origin series opener after suffering a hamstring injury in training, with Ethan Strange slotting into his No.6 jersey and delivering.

Mitchell Moses ' absence from the Eels ' team list in Round 14 has thrown a curveball into Laurie Daley 's selection calculations. Moses was ruled out of the Origin series opener after suffering a hamstring injury in training, with Ethan Strange slotting into his No.6 jersey and delivering.

He scored a try, had another denied and was immense in defence - handing NSW a huge selection headache, which only got worse when Parramatta unveiled their team on Tuesday. The Eels are saying that Mitch is being rested for this game for precautionary reasons, it's not a new injury. He just does not want to risk the potential of reinsuring... I don't know (whose call it is).

You'd think it is done in conjunction. But as far as Laurie taking him into camp, it's going to be the Blues call. I anticipate he will, I reckon he will... and makes a call next week. Now Moses won't take the field before the second game of the Origin series, and a win in that clash could secure a series-victory for Daley's side.

However, the Eels losing their most important player potentially to be rested for Origin shapes as a huge blow, according to Fox League's Paul Crawley. I actually find it a significant question, is it his call or the club's call? We were led to believe when he pulled out of Origin I, that he'd be back now.

You look at Parramatta's season from a club perspective, as the leader of that footy team where they might not have a hope in the world of playing finals this season. But gee it's a long way out to be resting a bloke that crucial to that team if he could have been on the field this weekend.

What it tells us is that, we have heard that Laurie is most likely going to pick him, but it tells us that he is definitely the six for NSW. Mitchell Moses is a quality Origin playmaker, he is one of the best playmakers in the game today. But you know what, I haven't seen that this year from Mitchell Moses.

But with the way Ethan Strange is playing at the moment, his performance the other night was extraordinary when you level it up against anything in Origin history. However, Riccio wasn't sold and believed a sold out MCG crowd could get the better of Strange who has only a single Origin appearance under his belt. Don't you think the Blues could have used Mitchell Moses' kicking game in the first half when they were constantly on the back foot?

Riccio said. Anasta, meanwhile, had no envy for Daley who has an incredibly hard decision looming. Laurie would have spoken about it, running five-eighths suit Origin football. Strange is aggressive, he's reliable, he makes his tackles.

His running game is enormous, it's simple. That's what you want and then you let Nathan take control and dominate. I reiterate, 67 per cent success rate for Moses. He partners Cleary, they have played once together and won once





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