Australia's Mitchell Starc has been named the men's player of the year by Wisden, which also criticized England's Ashes performance. Four Indian cricketers are among the five cricketers of the year. Deepti Sharma and Abhishek Sharma are also recognized.

The prestigious Wisden Cricketers' Almanack has bestowed its highest honor upon Australia's Mitchell Starc , naming him the men's player of the year, while simultaneously delivering a scathing assessment of England's performance during their Ashes series defeat Down Under. The esteemed publication minced no words in its critique, describing the English team as 'feckless, reckless, and legless' following their 4-1 series loss. Starc's exceptional bowling, coupled with Travis Head's batting prowess, proved to be a dominant force throughout the series. This marks Starc's ascension as the fifth Australian to receive the coveted title of leading cricketer of the year. His remarkable performance, including a haul of 31 wickets at an impressive average of 19.93, was a cornerstone of Australia's success. The left-arm fast bowler, who turned 36 in January, led the Australian attack, often without the support of his usual bowling partners, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon, who collectively played in only three matches during the series.

Starc's Ashes triumph followed a spectacular performance against the West Indies in Jamaica, where he took 6 wickets for a mere 9 runs, further solidifying his reputation as a world-class bowler. In that match, Starc also surpassed the milestone of 40 Test wickets. His overall performance in 2025 saw him participate in 11 Tests, claiming a career-best 55 wickets at an average of 17, with an additional five wickets in a January 2026 Test in Sydney. Starc joins an illustrious list of Australian winners, including Ricky Ponting (the inaugural winner in 2003), Shane Warne (2004), Michael Clarke (2012), and Pat Cummins (2023).

The 163rd edition of the iconic Wisden Almanack is set to be published on Thursday, and the editorial commentary promises to be particularly hard-hitting, especially for the England and Wales Cricket Board. The leadership of England's cricket team, including head coach Brendon McCullum, captain Ben Stokes, and managing director Rob Key, all of whom retained their positions despite the Ashes debacle, faced severe criticism for inadequate preparation, questionable tactics, and an overly lenient approach to the social aspects of the tour. The editor's note by Lawrence Booth pulls no punches, describing the team's failings in stark terms. 'In the game’s long history, it is hard to think of a privilege so carelessly squandered, a chance so blithely spurned,' writes Booth. 'England were feckless, reckless and legless. These were the wing-and-a-prayer Ashes and England got what they deserved. What a waste. What a shame.'

Beyond Starc's individual accolade and the criticism leveled at England, the Wisden edition also recognizes the outstanding achievements of Indian cricketers. Four Indian players have been named among the five cricketers of the year, a distinction awarded primarily based on performances during the preceding English summer, highlighting their prominence. The honored players are Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, and Mohammed Siraj, acknowledging their contributions to the 2-2 draw against England. Shubman Gill earned the Wisden Trophy for Test performance of the year, his exceptional batting showcased by his scores of 269 and 161 in the Edgbaston Test. In the women's categories, Deepti Sharma will be crowned the leading women's cricketer of the year for her all-round excellence, particularly during India's World Cup victory on home soil. Her compatriot, Abhishek Sharma, will be named the leading T20 cricketer of the year. This further exemplifies the depth of talent within the Indian cricketing landscape. The Wisden Almanack, with its meticulous analysis and insightful commentary, remains a pivotal source of record and opinion within the cricketing world, establishing these honors as a respected evaluation of the year's triumphs and shortcomings.

The widespread recognition of Indian cricketers, combined with Mitchell Starc's individual award, paints a vivid picture of the diverse talent and performance across the global cricketing scene. The inclusion of Deepti Sharma and Abhishek Sharma further demonstrates Wisden’s recognition of female cricketing brilliance and the growing importance of the T20 format. The editorial's pointed criticism of the England team's leadership suggests a willingness to hold accountable those at the helm of international teams. The selection process, based largely on the performances in the English summer, ensures that the awards are a reflection of consistent performance and exceptional skill within the cricketing calendar. The allocation of the Wisden Trophy for specific individual performances highlights moments of particular greatness, like Shubman Gill's stellar batting, further emphasizing the significance of the awards. The annual publication of the Wisden Almanack serves to document cricket's history, preserving and celebrating the achievements of players and teams. The commentary section within the almanack offers an important critical perspective, ensuring that both victory and defeat are assessed with insight and context. These awards are a benchmark to celebrate cricketers' triumphs and to acknowledge shortcomings of teams, serving as a reminder of the sport's ever-changing dynamics and a celebration of its heroes.





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