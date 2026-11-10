Mitchell Starc Refutes Team Knowledge of 2018 Sandpapergate Plot

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc maintains the bowling unit had no prior knowledge of the 2018 ball tampering incident despite recent claims by Usman Khawaja.

Australian cricket star Mitchell Starc has firmly rejected allegations suggesting the team was complicit in the notorious Sandpapergate ball tampering scandal of 2018. Speaking during a media event in Sydney, the fast bowler emphasized that his personal understanding of the events has remained consistent since the controversy erupted three years after the incident occurred.

The discussion took place at the launch for Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket's Summer of the Century broadcast in Sydney. During this Tuesday afternoon session, Starc directly addressed recent assertions made by former teammate Usman Khawaja regarding the collective knowledge of the bowling lineup during the Cape Town Test match.

Also read Usman Khawaja Breaks Silence on 2018 Sandpapergate Scandal

Starc Denies Prior Knowledge of Tampering

Starc stated unequivocally that he had no awareness of any preparations for ball tampering before the team went onto the field in Port Elizabeth. He clarified that while there may be differing opinions on the matter eight years later, his own stance has not shifted from the position he took during the official investigations. He noted that the team was heavily scrutinized and drilled through the process, both at the time and in the years following.

He explicitly mentioned that he would not speak on behalf of his fellow bowlers, but for his own record, the facts remain unchanged. Starc emphasized that the joint statement previously released by him, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon accurately reflected their collective unawareness of the specific plot to alter the ball. He reiterated that this was the first time he had heard of such activities being organized in Port Elizabeth.

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Conflict With Khawaja And Bancroft Accounts

The bowlers released a joint statement in response to comments made by Cameron Bancroft in 2021, where he suggested it was self-explanatory that the bowlers knew about the plot. Starc reiterated that they were not aware any foreign substance was being taken onto the field until they witnessed the images on the big screen at Newlands. He dismissed the notion that they must have known simply because they were the ones bowling the ball.

Usman Khawaja wrote in Sabr that the team was aware they could tamper with the ball before the umpire dropped it on the boundary. Khawaja claimed there would be no cameras on them and the umpires would be approximately 100 meters ahead, allowing them to do whatever they wanted. This account directly contradicts the denials issued by the four senior bowlers who were not involved in the physical act of sanding the ball.

Official Statement And Umpire Inspections

The joint statement from Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood, and Lyon highlighted the integrity of the team and expressed disappointment at recent questioning by journalists and past players. They emphasized that they pride themselves on honesty and felt compelled to put key facts on the record again to address the ongoing speculation. The statement detailed that the bowlers only realized what had happened when the images surfaced on television coverage.

The bowlers pointed out that the umpires during that Test match, Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth, both respected and experienced officials, inspected the ball after the images surfaced. They did not change the ball because there was no visible sign of damage during their inspection. This fact supports the bowlers' claim that they were unaware of the tampering until it was too late to prevent the images from being captured on camera.

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Looking Forward After Summer Of The Century

Starc and his teammates acknowledged that nothing excuses what happened on the field that day at Newlands, admitting it was wrong and should never have occurred. They stated that they have learned valuable lessons and hope the public can see a change for the better in terms of how they play and behave. The group expressed a continued commitment to improving as people and players in the years since the incident.

They respectfully requested an end to the rumour-mongering and innuendo, stating that it has gone on too long and it is time to move on. As the Summer of the Century series begins on November 13, the focus for the Australian team is on their current performance rather than revisiting past controversies. The broadcast coverage on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports aims to provide ad-free coverage for fans watching the T20 and ODI series against England.