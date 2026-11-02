Mittagong Catholic School Closure 2029 Amalgamation Sparks Backlash

Over 1,600 oppose St Michael's Mittagong closure. The 2029 amalgamation with St Thomas Aquinas in Bowral creates Corpus Christi under Diocese of Wollongong.

The Diocese of Wollongong has announced that St Michael's Catholic Primary School in Mittagong will close in 2029. This decision mandates the amalgamation of the historic institution with St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish Primary School in Bowral. Parents and former students have expressed significant shock at the abrupt announcement. Many feel they were completely blindsided by the move.

Community Reaction to Amalgamation Plan

More than 1,600 people have signed a petition opposing the closure of the one hundred and twenty-year-old school. Michelle Hinton, a parent and former student, stated that the decision was entirely unexpected. She noted that the faith-based education provided by the school is deeply important to her family. Other parents described feeling flabbergasted and betrayed by the diocese leadership.

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Bishop Brian Mascord of Wollongong made the announcement last Thursday. He assured all current students of a place at the Bowral campus. The combined institution will operate under the new name Corpus Christi Catholic Parish Primary School. The bishop framed the initiative as a bringing together of the two schools.

Financial Viability And Enrolment Trends

In a letter addressed to 190 families, the bishop explained the rationale behind the amalgamation. The Diocese of Wollongong cited a need to assess enrolment trends and demographic data. They also referenced the parish's assessment of long-term financial viability as key factors.

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Bishop Mascord stated that the call for amalgamation came in response to a proposal from the Mittagong-Bowral parish. He acknowledged that the change might be difficult for families who have had great experiences at either St Michael's or St Thomas Aquinas. He emphasized his responsibility to consider the needs of all people living within the diocese parishes.

The diocese confirmed in a statement on Monday that it was left with no other option. They determined that the amalgamation was necessary based on their comprehensive assessment. The bishop wrote that while no decision has been made regarding the future use of the Mittagong site, the change allows the parish to explore options for broader community needs.

Historical Significance And Community Concerns

Michelle Hinton expressed deep concern about the erasure of a historically significant site. She argued that the grief goes beyond bricks and mortar. The connection with St Michael and the stories held within the school gates could be lost without proper consultation.

Parents noted they were not consulted about the fate of the school prior to the announcement. Hinton requested a review of the decision by the archbishop. She also asked for Bishop Brian to support the parish more effectively in this transition.

Former student Kathryn Dovey launched the petition to fight the decision and save the school. The petition garnered more than 1,600 signatures in just three days. Dovey attended the school thirty years ago and sent her own children there.

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Her eldest son is currently in kindergarten, and two other children are due to start in 2028 and 2031. She acknowledged hearing that enrolments had been declining at both schools. However, she felt St Michael's appeared to be a thriving school at the time of the announcement.

Dovey questioned the stated need to close Mittagong to meet community needs. She pointed out that specific needs had not been explained to the parents. The diocese indicated that staff retention will be a strong focus in the amalgamated school.

They also confirmed there will be no reduction in enrolment capacity. Secretary of the Independent Education Union Carol Matthews said teachers are sad. They value their community school and are concerned by the decision.

This announcement follows similar actions in other regions. Several Catholic schools in Sydney's northern beaches were told they must share a principal. Additionally, the Newcastle-Maitland diocese made over 50 school librarian jobs redundant recently.