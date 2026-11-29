MKR judges Simon and Angus address their dramatic exit from the competition, revealing raw chicken errors and the pressure that led to their elimination while Zoe and Zac advance.

Simon and Angus faced intense scrutiny and admitted to a dramatic defeat in the recent My Kitchen Room semi-final, a pivotal moment that saw Zoe and Zac secure their spot in the final standings. The South Australian duo, who had projected confidence through outspoken critiques, acknowledged that their aggressive persona was partly a performance strategy. Despite their earlier bravado, the pair realized too late that their culinary execution had fallen critically short during the high-stakes cooking battle.

Culinary Errors and Score Disappointment

The disaster began early for the team when they served a raw chicken entree alongside overcooked bread, a mistake that shocked the judging panel. Simon explained that the incident was particularly humiliating because Colin Fassnidge appeared both mystified and angry, a reaction that validated their fear of having failed the most basic rule of a cooking competition. Angus described the kitchen chaos as running around like a headless chicken, where the focus on saving the bread caused the protein to be forgotten and undercooked.

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The entree failure sent Simon into a dark place, leading him to tell Angus that their journey was effectively over. He recounted sitting in silence to meditate through the bad thoughts, realizing that his earlier predictions of blowing other teams out of the water had backfired spectacularly. The team ultimately received the lowest score of 42 for the round, a mathematical certainty that meant they would not progress to the semi-finals.

Target on Back and Competitor Reactions

Simon and Angus believe their earlier comments about strategic scoring created a target on their backs among the remaining competitors. They asserted that other teams enjoyed giving them low scores, contradicting the idea that the judges or contestants were reluctant to be harsh. Simon noted that while he had talked a big game about defeating the other pairs, he ended up being knocked out of the stadium, a twist that the audience likely found entertaining.

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The pair also addressed the controversy surrounding their comments about Zoe being a pescatarian and unable to eat certain dishes. Angus clarified that their remarks were never intended as a personal attack, but rather a logistical observation that sparked unnecessary drama. They maintained that their genuine approach to the game was misinterpreted by rivals who were happy to see them suffer, a sentiment that Simon found both amusing and painful.

Personal Impact and Future Plans

Outside the kitchen, the experience has been a roller-coaster for Angus, who is preparing to marry in December. His partner initially struggled with his absence and the visibility of his "evil" on-screen persona, but eventually embraced the narrative after watching the episodes. Angus revealed that friendships formed during the show remain strong, noting that eliminated contestants Krysten and Lucy will attend his wedding.

As the dust settles on this controversial exit, Simon and Angus are choosing to look on the funny side of their downfall. They acknowledged the public's desire to see their plan fail, yet stood by their competitive spirit. The elimination marks the end of their MKR journey, but the duo remains focused on their upcoming personal milestones and the friendships forged in the fire of the competition.