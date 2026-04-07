Mobile Phone Plans to Get More Expensive in Australia as Telcos Hike Prices

Australia's three largest mobile providers, Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone, are increasing the prices of their mobile plans, impacting both post-paid and pre-paid customers. The hikes, effective from April to May, are driven by investments in network infrastructure and technology. Consumer advocates are expressing concerns about the impact on consumers, especially those on lower-cost plans. The ACCC is monitoring the situation and encouraging consumers to compare plans.

Australia's major mobile carriers, Telstra , Optus , and Vodafone , are set to implement monthly price increases for various mobile plans , impacting both post-paid and pre-paid customers. These price hikes , affecting millions of Australians, come amidst significant investments by the telcos in network infrastructure and service improvements.

Telstra initiated the trend, with increases taking effect from May 5th, while Optus followed suit with changes from May 18th, and Vodafone's adjustments began on April 5th. These adjustments highlight a broader trend within the telecommunications industry, prompting scrutiny from consumer watchdogs and encouraging customers to re-evaluate their mobile plan needs. The companies are citing the need for continued investment in network upgrades and technological advancements as the primary driver behind the price increases, positioning these changes as essential for maintaining service quality and staying competitive in a rapidly evolving market. \Telstra's price adjustments include a $4 per month increase for most post-paid plans, such as the basic 50GB plan rising from $70 to $74, while premium plans remain unaffected. Pre-paid customers will experience a $5 monthly increase, with the added benefit of increased data allowances, for example, a 25GB plan increasing from $49 to $54. Optus mirrors this trend, raising the cost of its Small Choice Plus Plan by $5, with it now costing $60 per month while adding 10GB of data, and the Medium Choice Plus Plan increasing to $70 per month while adding 40GB of data. The Large Choice Plus Plan also increases by $90 per month for the same data. Vodafone's price hikes vary, with increases ranging from $1 to $4 per month across a selection of SIM plans, impacting both post-paid and pre-paid offerings. The 28-day SIM plan price rose from $45 to $50, offering 5GB of extra data. The 220GB SIM plan rose by $30 for a 12-month plan while also providing an additional 30GB of data. These price adjustments have sparked concern among consumer advocacy groups. They highlight the financial burden on consumers, particularly those on lower-cost plans, who may find it harder to absorb these extra costs. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has acknowledged these concerns, emphasizing the importance of consumers actively comparing plans and assessing their data needs in the current market climate. \The ACCC has expressed concern about the rising costs of mobile plans in recent years, emphasizing that those relying on cheaper plans are disproportionately affected by the recent hikes. The ACCC has also highlighted that, despite some plans offering more data, consumers do not typically use all of the allotted data, potentially reducing the added value from the increased data inclusions. The ACCC encourages consumers to evaluate their individual mobile needs to help identify the best deals available. Telstra plans to offer eligible concession card holders a 10% discount on in-market Upfront postpaid mobile plans (excluding the Access plan) from July 1, 2026. However, even with the added benefits of increased data or discounts, consumer advocacy groups are warning that consumers should carefully evaluate their plans and shop around before accepting these changes. The companies are investing heavily in network infrastructure, including launching new technologies such as satellite-to-mobile connectivity, upgrading to advanced 5G networks in more areas, and improving overall network resilience and coverage. Optus has highlighted its dedication to improving coverage, speed, and reliability. Vodafone, too, is investing in improving its infrastructure, with a goal of making the network more robust and providing its customers with improved quality. These investments, alongside competitive market forces, help explain the current pricing and the reasons for the changes





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Mobile Plans Price Hikes Telstra Optus Vodafone ACCC

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