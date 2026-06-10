Modi's Australia Visit Aims to Revive Uranium Trade and Boost Defense Ties Amid Human Rights Concerns

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming trip to Australia seeks to finalize a major uranium supply deal and elevate defense cooperation, but questions linger about Canberra's approach to human rights issues in its burgeoning partnership with New Delhi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Melbourne and Sydney next month in a strategic effort to revitalize a landmark uranium export agreement and deepen defense cooperation with Australia, a move that will undoubtedly draw attention from China.

While Australia and India formally agreed to allow uranium exports in 2014, actual shipments over the subsequent twelve years have been minimal. The growing personal rapport between Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has raised concerns among human rights advocates who question whether Australia is sufficiently addressing rights issues in its engagement with India. India's ambitious nuclear power expansion, fueled by the immense energy demands of new artificial intelligence data centers, makes securing reliable uranium supplies a top priority.

Modi, one of the world's most influential political figures, is expected in Australia during the second week of July. His itinerary includes formal talks with Albanese in Sydney and a large public rally for the Indian diaspora in Melbourne. Their relationship appears warm; during Modi's 2023 visit, Albanese introduced him as "the boss" before a crowd of 20,000 at Sydney Olympic Park, a moment that ignited discussion about the Australian government's stance on human rights.

On Albanese's own trip to India in March 2023, he was notably transported in an ornate chariot in Ahmedabad, a city that had just named a stadium after him. These symbolic gestures underscore the political capital each leader invests in the partnership. Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar recently indicated the desire to expand energy trade to include uranium, stating, "On the energy side, we have energy trade, we are looking to expand that as well into the uranium supplies.

" An Indian publication closely aligned with Modi's government reported that expectations are high for tangible progress on uranium supplies for India's civilian nuclear program during the visit. Simultaneously, Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, confirmed that the two nations are working toward a new, elevated joint declaration on defense, noting that no major defense agreement has been signed since 2009.

Both countries are key members of the Quad partnership, alongside Japan and the United States, which is widely seen as a democratic counterbalance to China's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. The Labor Party's 2011 policy shift ended a longstanding ban on uranium exports to India, a country not party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. A first, small shipment was sent in 2017, but trade has since stagnated.

India's state-owned Nuclear Power Corporation announced plans to add 18 new reactors by 2032, nearly tripling its nuclear capacity. As the world's most populous nation, with 1.47 billion people, India's energy needs are colossal, further amplified by tech giants like Google, Meta, and Amazon investing heavily in Indian data centers. The Minerals Council of Australia argues that domestic bans on uranium mining in New South Wales, Queensland, and Western Australia hinder Australia's ability to capitalize on India's nuclear expansion.

CEO Tania Constable stated, "Australia has the world's largest uranium resources yet ranks only fourth in global production, and the opportunity to supply a potentially immense Indian nuclear generation program with Australian uranium exported under strict safeguards will add further impetus to overturn outdated and ideologically-driven bans on uranium mining.

" She urged policymakers to seize the chance to strengthen the existing minerals trade in coal and gold. According to Ian Hall, an expert on Indian politics at Griffith University, the most practical way to accelerate defense ties is through agreements that grant mutual access to each other's air bases and naval ports. He noted, "A little bit of energy has come out of the bilateral relationship recently because both nations have been distracted by other things.

" Beyond energy and security, leaders will also discuss a long-negotiated free trade agreement, though previous attempts have stalled over India's protective agricultural policies, which limit market access for foreign farmers. The human rights dimension remains a Persistent undercurrent; Human Rights Watch's latest report described India's "slide to authoritarianism," citing increased vilification of Muslims and government critics under Modi's Hindu nationalist BJP.

As the visit approaches, Australia faces the delicate balancing act of advancing strategic and economic interests while navigating concerns about democratic values and human rights in its dialogue with New Delhi





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

India-Australia Relations Uranium Exports Defense Cooperation Quad Alliance Modi-Albanese Partnership Human Rights Concerns

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lawsuit aims to block UFC event at White House on Trump’s birthdayCase argues Trump administration broke federal laws to accomodate ‘deeply corrupt’ commercial sporting event

Read more »

Frustration Among Knicks Fans Over Security Measures for Trump's MSG VisitHeightened security and restricted access around Madison Square Garden ahead of a Knicks game due to former President Donald Trump's attendance caused frustration among fans. Measures included a 10-foot perimeter fence, a strict no-bag policy, and a 'frozen zone' sealing off several blocks. Fans lamented the altered atmosphere and prison-like environment, with some criticizing the president's presence on a significant night for the team.

Read more »

UFC Heavyweight Derrick Lewis Aims to Maximize Ticket Scalping Profits at Trump-Backed White House EventAmerican heavyweight Derrick Lewis reveals plans to potentially earn up to $8 million by scalping tickets for the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House, while also expressing his desire to ensure President Donald Trump "doesn't look bad" during the fight night. This comes after Trump was booed at an NBA Finals game, setting the stage for a stark contrast at the upcoming UFC event where Lewis, handpicked by Trump, will fight Josh Hokit on the South Lawn.

Read more »

Australian Cyclist Hoffman Aims to Defeat Former Teammate Richardson at Commonwealth GamesAustralian sprint cyclist Matthew Hoffman will lead a 25-member cycling team at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, where he will defend his team sprint gold alongside new teammates. The event features added drama as Hoffman will race against former teammate Matthew Richardson, who defected to England after winning three medals for Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Hoffman expressed high motivation to beat Richardson, noting the elevated stakes and bragging rights for both cyclists now representing different nations. The team composition has changed with Matthew Glaetzer retired and Ryan Elliott stepping into the starter role, setting the stage for a competitive cycle towards the 2028 Olympics.

Read more »