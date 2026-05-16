Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, a 32-year-old alleged political prisoner, is accused of organizing and coordinating several terror attacks in the UK, Europe, and Canada. According to a federal court complaint, he is responsible for various operations, including causing bank and synagogue fires and the stabbing of two Jewish men in London.

It has long been suspected that the Revolutionary Guards – specifically its Quds Force – was responsible for recent terror attacks in London , Canada , and across Europe .

According to a complaint unsealed on Friday in a federal court in Manhattan, Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi is allegedly responsible for organizing, among other operations, a string of recent firebombings of banks and other targets in France, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands. Al-Saadi is also accused of involvement in the stabbing of two Jewish men in north London in April.

The complaint provides no details of the London attack but cites recorded conversations between al-Saadi and an FBI informant and an undercover FBI agent, in which he appeared to have referred to operations in London





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Revolutionary Guards Quds Force Iran War Terror Attacks London Canada Europe Firebombings Banks Synagogue Jewish Men North London London Attack Spy Agencies Clandestine Operations Attacks On Main Targets 徐州银行

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