Heme traces found in 115-million-year-old dinosaur bones may be fossilised red blood cells

Scientists report finding heme and cell-like structures in hind limb bones of the Brazilian dinosaur Aratasaurus, but other experts dispute the red blood cell interpretation.

Scientists say they have found chemical traces of heme and structures resembling red blood cells in the 115-million-year-old hind leg bones of a Brazilian dinosaur called Aratasaurus.

The research, led by Prof Kliti Grice at Curtin University in Western Australia, appears in a new study. If confirmed, the discovery would open new ways to study dinosaur blood, metabolism and activity levels. Grice said the team is seeing a mineral and molecular echo of the dinosaur original biology. She said fossilised red blood cells with distinct chemistry related to heme have never been found in situ in any fossil, let alone a dinosaur.

Also read Scientists Warn Cryosphere Faces Permanent Damage if Global Temperatures Overshoot 1.5C

She described it as a world first. The fossilised remnants of the Aratasaurus were discovered in a mine in north-east Brazil in 2008. They have since been held in the National Museum of Brazil, where researchers continue to study them. The dinosaur was estimated to be about four years old, weigh 34 kilograms and measure 3.1 metres long from head to tail.

Advertisement

Microscope Reveals Dinosaur Blood Cell Structures

Electron microscope images revealed small, round structures that resemble red blood cells inside fine channels where blood vessels once ran. Chemical tests identified heme, the organic compound that allows haemoglobin in blood to carry oxygen around the body. Tests also found traces of the amino acid building blocks for collagen, a key protein in connective and other tissues. Grice spotted the cell-like structures while analysing the dinosaur hind leg bones.

Their suspicions were bolstered when chemical tests came back positive for heme and its breakdown products. The Brazilian scientists who sent the bones had no indication of what would be found inside. The team analysed small pieces of bone using several tests, including light and scanning electron microscopy, pyrolysis and mass spectrometry. Samples were also tested for ancient DNA but came up negative, so no one is cloning dinosaurs anytime soon.

According to Grice, a manganese compound called hausmannite formed in and around the blood cells and may have helped stabilise them before fossilisation. The same process might have helped preserve the amino acids, she added. The dinosaur died on microbial mats, colonies of bacteria and archaea often found in coastal locations. Grice said the fact that the dinosaur was engulfed in a microbial mat probably helped enormously with preservation.

Preservation Debate Continues Among Scientists

Conditions such as oxidation as microorganisms fed on the carcass, combined with mineralisation at the same time, would have preserved its soft tissue. Coastal microbes like those at the beach may have helped preserve the red blood cells. The study is already stoking debate. Prof Mary Schweitzer at North Carolina State University, who was not involved in the study, said she is not convinced the team has found red blood cells.

She said the authors are to be commended for employing multiple methods to support their contention of endogenous cell-like structures. Schweitzer said one reason for her doubt is that the dinosaur red blood cells should have a nuclear bulge making them appear dome-like on both sides. The structures Grice found are concave, suggesting they might be something else.

She said one image of the cells appeared to be about 15 or so microns in size, smaller than almost all non-mammalian red blood cells, which are larger because of the retained nucleus. Schweitzer was more persuaded by the discovery of heme and collagen amino acids in the bone. She said there was so much more to learn from exceptionally well-preserved fossils.

Advertisement

She said the conventional wisdom in palaeontology that all endogenous organics would disappear in a million years or less is being routinely challenged and will continue to be challenged. Mauricio Barbi, from the University of Regina, who was not involved in the study, said the authors had provided convincing evidence of mineralised structures consistent with red blood cells. But he said their identification still involves some interpretation.

Researchers Focus On Biological Structures Info

He said researchers are not talking about intact blood cells or preserved haemoglobin, but rather chemical remnants and mineralised structures that may retain information about the original tissues. Barbi said the field was moving beyond simply asking whether biological structures could survive fossilisation to better understanding the physiology of animals that disappeared millions of years ago.

He said studies like this are opening an exciting window into the biology of extinct animals, even if researchers are still learning how to interpret what they find. Grice urges extreme caution and said her work does not imply that large biological molecules such as proteins or DNA live on in ancient fossils. She said any extraordinary claim needs extraordinary analytical evidence.

She said the aim is not to find Jurassic Park DNA, but to determine how much genuine molecular information deep time can preserve. Grice said the really exciting implication is that extraordinary molecular information may already be sitting in museum collections around the world, waiting for researchers to ask new questions of old fossils. She said scientists will be able to completely ask new questions of fossils that have been in museums for decades.

Testing Human Blood Fossilisation In Microbial Mats

Curtin University researchers are also trying to understand more about the process of blood mineralising in microbial mats. Scientists are testing whether they can fossilise human blood in microbial mats from Shark Bay, Western Australia. The new study adds to research about preservation of dinosaur soft tissues, something once thought impossible over millions of years.