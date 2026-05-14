Molly Johnson: A Groundbreaking First Nations Opera Debuts in Australia

A powerful new operatic adaptation of Leah Purcell's story of Molly Johnson explores themes of racism and survival, blending Western and First Nations musical traditions.

The arrival of Molly Johnson as a brand new Australian opera is marking a significant moment in the performing arts scene. This production, which has been co-commissioned by the Queensland Performing Arts Centre and Opera Australia , is bringing a visceral energy to Brisbane's Glasshouse Theatre.

Directed by the acclaimed Leah Purcell, the work is a profound retelling of Henry Lawson's narrative, seen through a First Nations female lens. Purcell believes that the medium of opera is uniquely suited to this story because it heightens the drama and expands the possibilities of what can be achieved on stage, allowing for a broader emotional landscape than traditional theatre.

The scale of the production aims to capture the raw intensity of the human experience, utilizing the sonic power of opera to amplify the historical weight of the narrative. The musical composition is handled by George Palmer, a former New South Wales high court judge who transitioned into the world of composition. Palmer has crafted a score that intentionally balances two distinct musical worlds.

On one hand, the music follows the melodic traditions of Western opera, while on the other, it incorporates the rhythms and sounds of First Nations music and dance. This sonic duality is not merely an aesthetic choice but a narrative tool used to highlight the confrontation between colonial powers and Indigenous culture.

Set against the rugged backdrop of the Snowy Mountains in 1893, the plot follows the life of Molly Johnson, presenting a harrowing tragedy that addresses the scars of domestic violence, systemic racism, and the enduring strength of family connections. The music acts as a bridge, allowing the audience to feel the tension and the harmony between these two disparate cultural streams.

In a poignant twist of fate, the lead role of Molly is performed by Nina Korbe, a talented Queensland-born soprano who is actually a blood relative of Leah Purcell. This personal connection adds a layer of authenticity and emotional weight to the performance. Korbe has spoken about the importance of representing the matriarchs of her own lineage with truth and honesty, challenging the long-standing stereotype of women in opera as merely oppressed or vulnerable victims.

By portraying Molly as a figure of immense personal strength and resilience, the production seeks to redefine the female narrative within the operatic genre. Parallel to Molly's journey is the character of Yadaka, played by Corowa, an Indigenous man who exists between two worlds.

Corowa describes the vocal demands of the role as a study in contrasts, moving between the open, soaring lines of operatic singing and the sharper, more grounded tones of First Nations vocalization, illustrating the internal conflict of a man navigating blackfella and whitefella culture. The artistic synergy between Purcell and Palmer has resulted in a work that resonates deeply with audiences.

During preview performances, the reactions mirrored those of classic Italian operas, with viewers responding with laughter, silence, and applause at the most emotionally charged moments. This indicates that the story's universal themes of survival and bloodlines transcend language barriers, despite the inclusion of Aboriginal language alongside English. The production serves as a fitting inaugural event for the theatre, proving that such spaces can hold the weight of powerful and potentially uncomfortable histories.

For those wishing to witness this cultural milestone, the opera will be staged from May 13 to May 22 at the Glasshouse Theatre and will subsequently move to the Sydney Opera House for a run from August 7 to August 15





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