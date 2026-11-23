A look at Ian Meldrum's most iconic Countdown appearances, featuring Prince Charles, Iggy Pop, and Madonna in this retrospective of Australian music history.

Ian Meldrum, the iconic host of the ABC music program Countdown, recently reflected on his long career at the age of 83, highlighting five unforgettable moments that defined his time as a television personality. Before becoming the face of Australian television music, Meldrum was a tireless hype machine who worked as a music journalist, manager, and producer. His enthusiastic approach to the industry helped shape the landscape of Australian music for decades.

Russell Morris The Real Thing

Long before he hosted the television show, Meldrum produced a magnum opus for client Russell Morris in 1969. The song writer, Johnny Young, originally envisioned the track as an acoustic ballad backed by strings. Meldrum decided to push the limits by extending the duration to six minutes, which was unheard of for an Australian single at that time. The resulting song became a classic and was added to the National Film and Sound Archives' sounds of Australia registry in 2013.

Also read Ian Molly Meldrum, Australian music icon and Countdown talent coordinator, dies aged 83

Prince Charles Countdown Interview

In 1977, during Queen Elizabeth's silver jubilee, Prince Charles appeared on Countdown for an interview that did not go as planned. A nervous Meldrum mangled his lines and swore repeatedly while speaking to the future king. He told Charles he had seen his mother in an open carriage in London the other day. Charles corrected him by saying she was Her Majesty the Queen. Years later, Charles mentioned that while he expected challenges with animals or children, nobody prepared him for Meldrum.

Unpredictable Iggy Pop Appearance

Countdown was filmed live, meaning viewers never knew what would happen next. When Iggy Pop appeared in 1979, the scenes were guaranteed to be chaotic. The rock performer was shirtless with wide eyes, delivering an infamous greeting before blowing raspberries at the teenage audience. He also terrorized fans by swinging a microphone stand around. Meldrum told the audience to behave themselves as he attempted to ask sensible questions to the unpredictable performer.

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Madonna Encounter and Question

Meldrum's enthusiasm opened doors for many artists, including Madonna, who was a budding star in 1984. Meldrum was running late for their first interview and asked a producer who the fuck Madonna was. The singer overheard the question and replied that she was Madonna and asked what the fuck a Molly was. Despite this inauspicious start, Meldrum's promotion of artists on Countdown broke many acts in Australia before they became known worldwide.

Television Signoff and Impact

There was constant tension between Meldrum, the producers, and the ABC about avoiding the perception that the show was selling product. Meldrum used the phrase do yourself a favour as a shorthand endorsement for every album he waved on screen. His signoff for every show was goodnight Australia. At the height of the program's popularity, three million Australians were tuned in to watch these segments every week.

Tributes and Musical Legacy

Singer Kate Ceberano described Meldrum as a champion of Australian music who was chaotic but inspirational. Tributes have flowed from figures such as Anthony Albanese and Jason Donovan following his passing. The Countdown series marked a powerful and messy chapter that changed Australian culture. A recent miniseries review noted that the tribute to the man behind the hat was surprisingly affecting and honored his legacy.