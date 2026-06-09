Moloney Overcomes Heartbreak to Claim IBF Title in Japan

Andrew Moloney defeated Willibaldo Garcia by majority decision to win the IBF super flyweight world title, overcoming memories of a 2020 defeat and a controversial wait for the judges' verdict.

Andrew Moloney has revealed he was haunted by memories of his heartbreaking 2020 world title defeat as he headed into the final round of his world championship battle in Japan.

The Australian boxer edged Mexico’s Willibaldo Garcia by majority decision to claim the IBF super flyweight world championship and become a two-time world champion. But while Moloney ultimately had his hand raised, the 35-year-old said flashbacks to a previous title heartbreak fuelled his final-round charge. Moloney was referring to his 2020 defeat against Joshua Franco, where he lost his WBA super flyweight title after being stopped in the 11th round. That loss haunted him.

If I’d just won one more round, it would have been a draw and I would have kept the belt. That’s something that’s always been in the back of my mind. Going into that last round, I sort of had flashbacks to that. These things that are heartbreaking at the time, but end up being lessons – and you know that is probably what got me over the line in that last round.

The drama didn’t end when the final bell sounded, either. Having previously been on the wrong end of several controversial scorecards throughout his career, Moloney said old scars resurfaced while he waited for the judges’ verdict. As they read out the decision, they read my name and it was in Japanese, so it was sort of hard to work out what they were saying, he explained.

I knew I got the decision on the first judge’s scorecard by one one point, 115-113, but a lot of the time when you hear a decision called out, the first person that’s called is generally the loser. I was just thinking, ‘Please, please, please, please, please. ’ It’s been a crazy couple of weeks, he said. The TV network over here did a deal and basically saved the show.

I put so much into that training camp, and I felt like this was my moment and it almost was taken away. Moloney started strongly and appeared to be in control of the fight early, but Garcia clawed his way back into the contest through the middle rounds.

I felt I’d lost a little bit of momentum about three quarters the way through, and I had a feeling that that last round was going to be a deciding round, he said. My corner told me, ‘The fight could be on the line here. We might need this round to win, so go out there and get it done.

’ I had to dig bloody deep in that last round, but there was no way I was going to let that slip away. The victory also vindicated Moloney’s decision to reject an offer worth almost $350,000 to step aside from the fight and allow unified champ Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez to pursue another unification bout. If I hadn’t have won this fight, that would have been something that I’d have to live with, he said.

Now I’ve got the world title, there’s going to be options, and there’s some exciting things ahead and we can make that money back in the future, hopefully – and hopefully a lot more. Last time I was crowned world champion, I had to end up fighting for an interim world title, and then was notified over the phone that I’ve been elevated a few months later, he said. It wasn’t how I’d pictured it – but this was.

Beating the champion in the ring. Going in there as challenger and coming out as champion, that’s always the way I wanted to do it. I guess all the added things that have happened over the years, and the hardships and setbacks all made it even sweeter. To have a hard fight like I did, and come down to that last round, I couldn’t have written it any better, to be honest.

After retirement, controversy, near-misses and years of wondering whether another title shot would ever come, Moloney finally got the ending he had always imagined. The newly crowned champ is still weighing up his next move, but admits an undisputed showdown with Jesse Rodriguez would be difficult to turn down. We’re going to wait until this weekend when ‘Bam’ Rodriguez fights and see what his plans are, he said.

He holds the other three titles in the division, so an undisputed fight against him would be absolutely massive. But there’s talk about him potentially moving up and not returning to the division, so if that’s the case, we’ll look at other options





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Andrew Moloney IBF Super Flyweight Title Willibaldo Garcia Boxing Jesse Rodriguez

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