Momo Fest Returns to Footscray: A Celebration of Nepalese Culture and Cuisine

Footscray Park hosted the Momo Fest, a lively celebration of Himalayan dumplings and Nepalese culture, drawing food lovers and community members together for a weekend of delicious food, music, and cultural performances. This year's event was particularly significant as it marked the festival's return after a pandemic-induced hiatus and a personal setback for the organizers. The festival provided an opportunity for the local Nepalese community to celebrate their heritage, share their culinary traditions, and connect with both the broader Australian community and younger generations.

The aroma of delicious dumplings filled the air in Footscray on Sunday as the Momo Fest , a celebration of Himalayan cuisine, returned after a hiatus. Attendees braved the chilly weather to indulge in a diverse selection of momos, the Nepalese word for dumpling, offered by twenty-one Nepalese and Tibetan eateries from across Melbourne.

The festival, a vibrant display of culture and community, featured rows of colorful prayer flags and the rhythmic beat of traditional drumming, drawing food enthusiasts to Footscray Park for a weekend of feasting. Momos, with their vast array of fillings, from buffalo and goat to paneer and even Nutella, represented the culinary diversity of the region. The event provided a platform for both the Nepali and Tibetan community to showcase their traditional food culture to the general public. Co-founder Raju Shakya, reflecting on the importance of the festival, highlighted how serving momos at home in Nepalese culture parallels the Australian tradition of a family barbecue, indicating the deep-rooted cultural significance of the dish. \Festival co-founder Raju Shakya and his partner Deepa Rai, the driving forces behind the festival, were at the heart of the event, showcasing not only their passion for Nepalese food but also the resilience of their personal story. The couple, originally from Kathmandu Valley and eastern Nepal respectively, shared their personal momo preferences. Raju enjoyed chicken momos with sesame, peanut, and garlic chutney, while Deepa savored pork dumplings with a spicy tomato and chili sauce. The event also offered lively entertainment. The Newa Pucha Melbourne band, with their unique blend of flute, drums, and cymbals, accompanied by folk dancers, filled the park with music and energy. Attendees actively participated in the festive atmosphere with momo speed-eating competitions and workshops focused on the art of wrapping momos. This year’s Momo Fest coincided with the Nepalese New Year, or Naya Barsha, on Tuesday, April 14. This was the first time the festival returned since the pandemic. The couple had to postpone a planned revival in 2024 when Rai suffered a serious fall, resulting in a fractured skull and a brain bleed. After the accident, the couple had to give up their catering business, and Shakya became Rai’s full-time carer. \The festival's return marked a significant moment for the couple, allowing them to celebrate their culture and reconnect with friends. Deepa expressed her joy at being able to walk around and participate in the festival, a feat doctors had once deemed unlikely after her accident. Beyond the culinary delights and cultural performances, Momo Fest served as a testament to the growth of the Nepalese community in Australia. The Australian Bureau of Statistics indicates a significant increase in the Nepalese-born population, soaring from 1,410 in 1996 to 197,800 in 2024. Raju Shakya emphasized that events like Momo Fest play a crucial role in enabling Australian-born children of migrants to connect with their heritage and culture. The event, filled with a festive atmosphere, attracted a diverse crowd, including families like the Singhs, who came to enjoy the momos. For 4-year-old Sehar Singh, the festival offered an opportunity to embrace her cultural heritage and connect with her Nepalese roots, further highlighting the significant role the festival plays in fostering cultural identity and belonging within the community





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