Monte Sant'Angelo Mercy College to Expand into Primary Education with $20 Million Investment

A prominent Sydney private girls' school will start accepting Year 5 and 6 students from 2028 after acquiring neighboring property for $20 million, surprising the Catholic education sector and reflecting a trend toward earlier school selection.

Monte Sant'Angelo Mercy College, a north shore private high school in Sydney, will begin enrolling Year 5 and 6 students from 2028 as part of a $20 million expansion.

The school purchased adjacent commercial real estate to refurbish into learning spaces for the younger students. This move to reintroduce primary schooling has surprised Sydney Catholic Schools, whose executive director Danielle Cronin stated her system had not been consulted and emphasized the value proposition of her own primary schools. An anonymous church official also expressed surprise, noting the decision took everyone off guard.

Principal Nicole Christensen explained the expansion addresses growing parental demand for early enrollment and a seamless primary-to-secondary transition, aligning with the school's commitment to girls' education. The independent Catholic college, which charges fees of $33,780, previously operated a junior school until the 1970s. The broader context includes a competitive educational landscape where private schools often secure long-term enrollments by offering earlier entry points, and Catholic schools in the region face slight enrollment drops.

The school's spokeswoman confirmed compliance with NSW Education Standards Authority requirements for registration variation. The decision was communicated to parents via a letter highlighting the partnership with Hayball Architects for the refurbishment





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Monte Sant'angelo Mercy College Private School Expansion Sydney Catholic Schools Primary Education Year 5 And 6 School Enrollment North Sydney Catholic Education Independent School School Fees

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