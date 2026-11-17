A landmark review of Australian medicine and health curricula found just 9.5 percent mention sex and gender concepts, prompting calls for mandatory accreditation standards to address systemic bias in healthcare teaching.

A landmark federal government-funded audit has found that more than 90 per cent of Australia's medicine and health curricula fail to mention sex or gender, leaving future practitioners with a gender-neutral blind spot that has serious consequences for patients.

Just 9.5 per cent of health and medicine curricula made any reference to sex and gender concepts. The audit examined all 8843 curricula from 757 programs at 123 institutions responsible for teaching students entering Australia's 16 accredited health professions. It's staggering how low that number is, said Rebecca White, Assistant Minister for Women, Health and Aged Care. The expectation from White and the review's authors was that 85 to 90 per cent of curricula would integrate sex and gender considerations.

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Mandatory Sex And Gender Education

I think we have a moral obligation to act on this information, White said. The 2025 review by The George Institute for Global Health concluded that sex and gender education must become a mandatory condition of course accreditation, without which graduates could not legally practise.

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Professor Bronwyn Graham, the review's lead and director of The George Institute's Centre for Sex and Gender Equity in Health and Medicine, found almost negligible consideration of the importance of sex as a determinant of health. The overreliance on the male body as a universal default has created a flawed one-size-fits-all model. Graduates can unknowingly perpetuate this, with potentially devastating consequences predominantly for women, including delayed diagnoses, misdiagnoses, having their pain dismissed and adverse treatments.

The review warned that maintaining the status quo was a high-risk strategy that perpetuated gaps in misdiagnoses, treatment delays, prolonged suffering and avoidable deaths, as well as reputational damage. An ongoing investigation is examining systemic gender bias, conscious and unconscious, in Australia's healthcare system, in which women have been labelled hysterical or fakers. Time after time they've just felt like nobody has properly understood the pain or the symptoms that they're experiencing, White said.

Superficial Sex And Gender Concepts

In large part that's because there are structural problems with how we are teaching health professionals. Across all health and medicine degrees, the audit found 51 per cent mentioned key sex or gender terms at least once in any of their unit outlines. When sex and gender did appear, it was overwhelmingly superficial, such as a case study descriptor of a 55-year-old woman, or restricted to reproduction.

Graham said students were not being told that course content, presented as sex and gender-neutral, was based on evidence developed using males. There is little integration of anything really to do with sex and gender across the board, and this is an issue that affects not only women, but men and gender-diverse people, she said. Course materials including lecture slides, readings and textbooks were not included in the review.

Education leaders argue that sex and gender-related content is included in their teaching, if not formally in course outlines. But Graham said curricula signalled what is being prioritised, and if it is not in the curricula, it is not being assessed. There isn't a health profession where sex and gender are not relevant, but if it is not included in the accreditation standards, there is no incentive for universities to teach it, she said.

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Zero Mentions In Medical Programs

The audit found one in four medical programs and one in three nursing programs contained zero mention of sex or gender in any curricula. Three per cent of pharmacy and psychology curricula referenced sex or gender concepts. There are huge sex and gender differences in the way mental health conditions present, the way drug doses need to be applied, and adverse reactions to drugs, Graham said.

For cardiovascular disease, not a single curriculum contained any mention of sex or gender, despite men and women having markedly different symptoms and diagnostic thresholds. Young women were twice as likely to die of a heart attack during hospitalisation. Only four curricula mentioned sex or gender in relation to chronic pain, despite females being disproportionately burdened, facing diagnostic delays and being less likely to be prescribed pain relief.

CPR mannequins often do not have breasts, and women are less likely to get effective CPR when they have a heart attack compared to men, Graham said. The fact that 8 per cent of paramedicine curricula contained any reference to sex and gender is incredibly concerning. References to gender-diverse and transgender health, or variations of sex characteristics, appeared in less than 1 per cent of curricula.

Top Down Mandate For Accreditation

RMIT has begun a significant curriculum overhaul to embed sex-specific education across its healthcare training. But Graham said what is needed is a top-down mandate through coordinated effort from the regulatory boards and the accreditation councils to ensure widespread and consistent changes. Accrediting councils, national practitioner boards and some education leaders interviewed for the review broadly agreed but raised issues of already crowded academic programs, the need for clear guidance and greater investment in research to inform courses.

Professor Cheryl Jones, dean of UNSW's Faculty of Medicine and Health and director of the Australian Medical Council, said there is a role for accreditors and regulators. The councils are key, she said.