Morawa College of Agriculture Closed After Mouse Bait Spread

The Western Australian College of Agriculture in Morawa has been closed after agricultural-grade mouse bait was spread on school grounds. Students have been sent home, and the school is unclear when it will reopen.

The Western Australia n College of Agriculture in Morawa has been closed after agricultural-grade mouse bait was spread on school grounds. Students at the Morawa College of Agriculture have been sent home after agricultural-grade mouse bait was spread on school grounds.

A letter sent to families and staff said the school would close on May 20 and it is unclear when it will reopen. The Western Australian College of Agriculture at Morawa has been closed and students sent home until further notice after a toxic mouse plague has overwhelmed Morawa, 370 kilometres north of Perth, with rodents invading homes, businesses and paddocks in this Wheatbelt town.

Farmers have been spreading mouse baits containing zinc phosphide, a schedule 7 poison, on their paddocks for weeks, but these baits are not approved for use in towns, residential areas or around buildings due to their toxicity.

"During the management of the mouse infestation a product called Mouse Off was used at the school site," the school principal said in a letter to parents and staff. Double strength mouse bait is thought to be most effective controlling mice in a plague. To ensure the wellbeing of all students and staff, the department will undertake a deep clean of all affected areas.

Parents of the students who board at the school had been advised to collect their children or alternative arrangements would be made to accommodate them at another residential college. It includes a 3,000 hectare working broadacre and livestock farm, where students learn practical knowledge of modern farming. The Department of Health said that based on the information available so far, the risk to staff and students at the school is low.

All students and staff had been sent home and horses were moved to agistment off site, the school said. The Department of Education said the school had been closed 'due to the management of a mouse infestation'.

"To ensure the health and wellbeing of all students and staff, the Department is undertaking a thorough deep clean of all affected areas", the statement said. "Arrangements were made for students remaining in Morawa to attend Morawa District High School during the closure. ", The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) does not approve the use of products containing zinc phosphide in enclosed environments as phosphine gas can be released when the bait becomes wet.

Mice are everywhere in Morawa. Last week, officials from the WA Department of Health visited Morawa after community leaders raised concerns the number of dead and dying rodents in the town could lead to some sort of health related outbreak. Earlier this week the APVMA conditionally approved an emergency permit for the manufacture and dispersal of double-strength zinc phosphide mouse baits





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Mouse Plague Mouse Bait Zinc Phosphide Morawa Western Australia

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