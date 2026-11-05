At Least 28 Flights Disrupted by Bomb Threats Across Europe, All False Alarms

At least 28 flights have been disrupted by bomb threats across Europe this week, with over 20 on Thursday alone, but all incidents have been confirmed as false alarms with no devices found.

At least 28 flights have been disrupted by bomb threats across Europe this week, with more than 20 reported on Thursday alone, affecting airports in Brussels, Madrid, Milan, Prague, Rome, Sofia and Warsaw.

All incidents so far have been confirmed to be false alarms, with nothing suspicious found by security authorities. The wave of threats began on Monday when a Wizz Air flight from London Luton to Sofia was diverted to Budapest. On Thursday, airlines were forced to divert more flights carrying passengers. A Wizz Air aircraft flying from Milan to Warsaw was diverted to Vienna after a threat was received during the flight, a spokesman said.

Also read Bomb threats disrupt at least seven flights across Europe, including Dublin to Rome diversion

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's office confirmed that a Dublin-Rome flight had been diverted to a military base in Evreux in the Normandy region following a bomb threat. Flight tracking sites showed the Aer Lingus Dublin-Rome flight was approaching Paris when it turned sharply off its trajectory and made several loops before heading towards Evreux. The flight landed safely and a bomb squad unit was in place, Lecornu's office said.

Aer Lingus confirmed that Flight EI402 diverted to Normandy as a security precaution. The more than 150 passengers and six crew members on board had been moved to a safe place. The flight landed safely at Evreux airbase, 100 kilometres west of Paris, the Irish airline said in a statement. Aer Lingus will work to reaccommodate customers to their final destination as soon as possible.

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Diverted Flights to Military Base and Rome

Separately, a Finnair plane travelling from Helsinki to Rome was safely escorted to Rome's Fiumicino airport by airforce jets following a bomb alert, a source close to the matter said. The warning for the Helsinki-Rome and Dublin-Rome flights came from an anonymous email written in Italian and sent to the Rome airport company, ADR, and other affiliated companies early on Thursday. Three aircraft were also forced to land at Bulgarian airports following bomb threats, local media reported, citing government ministers.

Two of the aircraft, flying from Copenhagen and Madrid respectively, landed in Sofia, broadcaster bTV reported, citing the interior minister, while NOVA TV cited the transport minister. A third aircraft, from London, landed in Plovdiv. A LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to Paris was stopped while taxiing and directed to a parking stand, where it underwent a security check, authorities said. No hazardous items were found, and the airport continued normal operations.

Another anonymous email in Italian was sent to Milan Malpensa airport, claiming that explosive devices were on flights from Thessaloniki and Porto. The email included the flight numbers, the airline names, and their landing times in Milan, the Ansa news agency reported. There is no clear pattern of airports and airlines targeted, although eight of the 20 flights on Thursday, and 11 of 28 this week, have involved Italian airports as an origin or destination.

Six flights were from the UK, and four from Ireland. Sofia and Milan each recorded six incidents, followed by Rome with five and Prague with four. Ryanair was the hardest-hit airline, with eight reported cases. The airlines impacted this week also included Wizz, LOT and Scandinavian Airlines.

Airlines Respond to Hoax Bomb Threats

FinnAir, which had two planes affected, said: "Unfortunately, air traffic is sometimes subject to threats, as we have seen this week, when also other airlines in Europe have faced hoax bomb threats.

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" The EU transport commissioner, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, said on Thursday it was "too early to draw conclusions on whether the reported incidents are linked", but stressed: "Any threats against civilians are unacceptable. " There is no intelligence yet pointing to any particular group or state actor, such as Russia or Iran, amid growing concerns over hybrid incidents targeting Europe.

The Czech police, which investigated four planes landing at Vaclav Havel airport in Prague on Thursday, said they considered the reports of "low relevance". Most authorities issued carefully worded statements confirming their security checks on the affected planes. Joji Waites, the director of flight safety at the British Airline Pilots' Association, said any threat received by an airline was passed to a team of assessors who would grade it red, meaning credible, amber, partly credible, or green, not credible.

If the plane is already in the air, the only rating possible is red or green. He said: "Usually if a plane is still on the tarmac that will mean an evacuation, and if it is in the air, the priority will be to land the plane as soon and as safely as possible.

Safety Protocols and Disruption Costs

" Diversions are expensive as well as highly disruptive, but airlines have little choice in the face of any remotely credible threat. Airlines appear to be concerned about the scale of possible disruptions and worry potential copycat alerts could cause further chaos. WizzAir acknowledged "a series of similar bomb threats affecting several airlines across Europe in recent days".

It said: "Wizz Air is not the only airline targeted, with other carriers also experiencing threats resulting in flight diversions and security checks.

Context of Geopolitical Tensions

" The unusual rise in bomb threats comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tension and disruptions in Europe. On average, there are more than 30,000 flights a day in Europe's skies. Bomb threats are rare events and almost always end up being hoaxes.

As the transport correspondent Gwyn Topham noted, the ready availability of airline operations information on the internet means a hoaxer now has a level of detail about schedules and a plane's type and technical specifications that would have eluded all but insiders decades ago.