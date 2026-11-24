Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty visits Auburn as scientists confirm a highly aggressive fire ant species with multiple queens has spread beyond the original Strathfield South site.

Sydney's ongoing battle against invasive insects has taken a significant and alarming turn with the confirmation that a more dangerous species of fire ant has successfully invaded the city. The outbreak is centered in Auburn, a suburb where authorities have discovered a massive network of tiny ant tunnels and numerous mounds, prompting an urgent escalation in containment efforts. Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty visited the front lines of this crisis on Tuesday to oversee the direct application of pesticide pumped into the ground, marking a critical phase in the government's response to what is now recognized as a far more serious situation than initially feared.

New Species Challenges Control Strategies

Scientific analysis has revealed that the ants causing disruption in Auburn belong to a different species than the ones previously identified in Strathfield South, fundamentally changing the nature of the threat. Unlike the original outbreak site, which contained a single nest with one queen that was successfully destroyed, the Auburn infestation involves colonies with multiple queens. State Biosecurity Executive Director Lisa Szabor warned that this specific biological trait makes the insects significantly more difficult to eradicate, as these multiple-queen colonies are more resilient and capable of rapid expansion. The presence of many competing queens allows the colony to survive even if parts of it are eliminated, creating a persistent threat to local infrastructure and biodiversity.

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Officials Acknowledge Escalation Severity

Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty acknowledged the gravity of the situation during her site visit, stating that while the spread was unfortunate, it was not entirely unexpected given the aggressive nature of the pest. The minister emphasized that the current scenario is distinctly different from any fire ant crisis Australia has witnessed before, necessitating a more robust and immediate intervention. Authorities are now scrambling to contain the outbreak, which has clearly spread beyond the original site of detection. The visible evidence of mound after mound in Auburn serves as a stark indicator of how quickly the population has grown, demanding a level of attention and resource allocation that exceeds previous responses.

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Government Coordination and Surveillance Needs

NSW Premier Chris Minns announced that experts are currently engaged in tracing the genealogy of the ants to determine their point of origin and the method by which they entered Australia. This genetic investigation is crucial for understanding the pathways of invasion and preventing future outbreaks of similar magnitude. Minister Moriarty is formally calling on the federal government to provide additional resources to support the state's efforts. A key priority identified is the need for boosted biosecurity surveillance at the container terminal at Port Botany, which is suspected to be a potential entry point for such invasive species. Enhanced monitoring at this critical logistics hub is essential to intercept future threats before they can establish footholds in urban areas.

Public Safety Warnings and Reporting Protocols

Local residents in Auburn and surrounding areas are being urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings of the insects to authorities immediately. Officials have advised the public to watch their step carefully, particularly in gardens and public spaces where mounds may be present. Those with a history of severe allergic reactions to bee stings are being specifically warned to exercise extra caution, as fire ant bites can cause serious health complications. The combination of visual identification and genetic tracing efforts underscores the complexity of the task at hand, requiring both public cooperation and advanced scientific analysis to ultimately resolve the crisis.