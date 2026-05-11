More than 60 MPs call on Keir Starmer to set a timetable to depart as prime minister

More than 60 MPs have called on Keir Starmer to set a timetable to depart as prime minister, including backers of his leadership rivals Andy Burnham and MPs from across the party's ranks. They said the prime minister had failed to convince them he had what it took to lead the country into the next election.

More than 60 MPs have called on Keir Starmer to set a timetable to depart as prime minister , including backers of his leadership rivals Andy Burnham and MPs from across the party's ranks.

They said the prime minister had failed to convince them he had what it took to lead the country into the next election. In a speech earlier on Monday, Starmer said he would not resign and would prove his doubters wrong, saying Labour was facing 'very dangerous opponents' in Reform UK. He said he would fight. But his speech did not stem the steady flow of statements from MPs which called for the prime minister to announce an orderly transition.

Catherine West, who had said she would seek to challenge Starmer if no other candidate emerged, said she would not mount a challenge but instead would collect names of those who wanted to see the PM resign. The Growth Group, Chris Curtis, once considered a loyalist group, said Starmer could not deliver the change the country needed.

'I therefore think it’s time for us to look for new leadership,’ he said. 'And I think what that means is the prime minister rightly now setting out a timetable and an orderly process for a leadership election, and one in which Labour has a discussion about the vision for the country and what changes we think are needed in order to face the very real challenges that Britain currently faces.





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Keir Starmer Leadership Challenge Andy Burnham Reform UK Leadership Rivals Prime Minister Leadership Election Labour Party Nationally Unpopular Local Election Result Personal Unpopularity Birmingham Erdington MP Paulette Hamilton Blackpool North And Fleetwood MP Lorraine Beavers National Issues Party Leadership Party's Reputation Economic Turmoil Nigel Farage Andrew Lewin Political Stunt

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