More than half a million Victorian households to see drop in electricity prices by $84, as ESC announces default offer reduction

The Essential Services Commission (ESC) has announced that Victoria's energy price regulator will reduce its default offer by an average of 5 per cent for residential properties and 6 per cent for small businesses for the upcoming financial year. Eighty-four dollars of a drop in electricity prices to be saved by multiple households.

More than half a million Victorian households will see their electricity prices drop by an average of $84 next financial year, while small business owners will save an average of $241.

Victoria's energy price regulator, the Essential Services Commission, has announced its default offer will reduce by an average of 5 per cent for residential properties and 6 per cent for small businesses in the upcoming financial year. Approximately 512,000 households and 62,000 small businesses are on the state's default power pricing offer.

The regulator sets the default offer to provide a basic energy plan for those who don't want to engage with energy retailers, as well as the 182,000 customers living in apartments and caravan parks who cannot pick their energy supplier. The price reduction will vary across energy retailers. AusNet customers in eastern Victoria will see savings of $160 next financial year, while those receiving electricity from Citipower and Powercor in the state's west will save $65 to $70.

Gerard Brody, ESC commissioner and chairperson, said the state's default electricity prices were set independently of energy retailers to give Victorians 'access to a fair deal'. He further added that lower electricity prices will be welcome news for Victorian households and small business owners who continue to face cost-of-living pressures





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Australia Essential Services Commission (ESC) Powercor Citipower Ausnet Gas Power Retailer Low Costs Electricity Prices Discount Backup Operations Small Business Residential Property Private Business Millions Of Customers Alternative Offer Error In Calculation AER Draft Paper

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