Morgan Wallen Throws Security Guard's Phone Across Stage During Concert

Country singer Morgan Wallen grabbed a security guard's phone and threw it across the stage during a performance, continuing a pattern of on-stage outbursts that includes flipping a piano a week earlier. He later explained a show cancellation was due to weather, not rumors.

Country music star Morgan Wallen has sparked controversy during his Still the Problem tour after a video surfaced showing him snatching a cellphone from a security guard and throwing it across the stage.

The incident occurred while Wallen was performing, and a member of his security team was filming the concert. According to footage widely shared on social media, Wallen approached the camera, looked into it, then walked away. When he returned moments later, he appeared irritated by the continued recording, took the phone from the guard's hands, and hurled it onto the stage. The audience, previously cheering, fell silent in shock.

The clip was captioned, "Well that just happened," with the poster adding, "I get it, security should be doing security things but ...

" This event comes just one week after another on‑stage outburst by Wallen. Earlier, during a concert in Denver, video appeared online showing the singer experiencing what looked like a meltdown, including flipping a piano on stage due to technical difficulties. The pattern of volatile behavior on tour has drawn significant attention and criticism from fans and commentators alike. Wallen has not directly commented on the phone‑throwing video.

However, he later addressed followers via an Instagram story to explain the cancellation of his next scheduled performance in Pittsburgh. He stated that his team consulted local officials and advised him to call off the show because of severe weather, not because of any online rumors.

"This morning, my team walked on the bus and told me they had been consulting with local officials and that I should cancel my show in Pittsburgh tonight and I said, 'Why? '" Wallen recounted. "So, that is what I did in that moment, and I trusted my team. I've been seeing a lot of nonsense about me that is simply not true, and I just wanted to clear the air.

" The sequence of incidents raises questions about Wallen's conduct and the pressures of touring. While he attributes the Pittsburgh cancellation to weather, the timing amid swirling speculation suggests a desire to control the narrative following his recent on‑stage actions. It remains to be seen whether the singer will face any formal repercussions from the phone‑throwing episode or if his team will issue a more detailed statement.

For now, fans are left to wonder about the stability of an artist who has repeatedly made headlines for dramatic moments during live performances





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Morgan Wallen Concert Incident Phone Thrown Security Guard On-Stage Meltdown Tour Still The Problem Pittsburgh Cancellation Social Media Video

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