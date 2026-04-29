Moroccan-Inspired Feast: Artichoke and Pea Pasta Sauce with Slow-Roasted Lamb Shoulder

Discover the flavors of Morocco with two standout recipes: a vibrant artichoke and pea pasta sauce seasoned with garlic, ginger, and turmeric, and a succulent slow-roasted lamb shoulder infused with ras el hanout and served with a fruity salsa. These dishes are perfect for gatherings and showcase the simplicity and richness of Moroccan cuisine.

Artichokes and peas seasoned with garlic, ground ginger, and turmeric create a sensational and surprising sauce for pasta, while a showstopping Moroccan-spiced lamb shoulder with a fruity salsa is the perfect centerpiece for any gathering.

Growing up in a home filled with family and friends meant plenty of opportunities to feed a crowd, and on those occasions, a roast lamb shoulder was often the dish of choice. Roasts, much like traybakes, require minimal effort—the main ingredients are combined in a roasting tin, and the oven does the rest. In Morocco, the term for this dish can refer to either grilled or roasted preparations, but for lamb shoulder, it typically means roasting.

Before diving into the lamb, however, let’s explore a traditional artichoke and pea tagine, a springtime favorite in Moroccan cuisine. While tagines are usually served with bread and no sides, this version makes an excellent pasta sauce. The dish is elevated with garlic, ground ginger, and turmeric, then finished with preserved lemon and olives, which add a light, briny touch. Using tinned artichoke hearts, frozen peas, and olives ensures this wholesome meal can be enjoyed year-round, regardless of the season.

To prepare the sauce, heat olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add onions, garlic, turmeric, and ginger, cooking for three to four minutes until fragrant. Pour in stock, parsley, a teaspoon of salt, a quarter-teaspoon of pepper, and a pinch of sugar, bringing the mixture to a boil while scraping the bottom of the pan occasionally.

Cover the pan, reduce the heat to low, and let it simmer for 35 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent the onions from sticking. Meanwhile, boil a large pot of salted water and cook the pasta until almost al dente, reserving a cup of the cooking water before draining. About five minutes before the pasta is done, uncover the onion pan, increase the heat to medium-low, and add the artichokes, peas, olives, and a tablespoon of preserved lemon.

Cook until the peas are tender and the artichokes are warmed through. Return the drained pasta to the pot, add the sauce, and stir well, adding reserved pasta water as needed to loosen the mixture. Adjust the seasoning with more salt or preserved lemon if desired, then serve immediately with a drizzle of olive oil and grated parmesan. For the main event, a succulent lamb shoulder infused with ras el hanout and slow-cooked is sure to impress.

Serve it with couscous, roast potatoes, or good bread. To make the ras el hanout, combine spices and rose petals in an airtight container and store in a cool, dark place. Pat the lamb dry, pierce the flesh all over, and place it on a bed of onions in a roasting tin. Mix olive oil, garlic, ras el hanout, salt, and pepper, then coat the lamb thoroughly, ensuring the seasoning reaches the incisions.

Pour a small amount of stock into the tin, cover tightly with foil, and roast at 180°C (160°C fan) for three and a half to four hours, basting every hour. Uncover the lamb and roast for an additional 35-45 minutes until the skin is crisp and golden. Let it rest for 20 minutes before carving. While the lamb rests, prepare the salsa by combining all ingredients in a bowl and adjusting the seasoning.

Serve the lamb with the onions, pan juices, and salsa. These recipes are adapted from *Madaq: Simple Everyday Recipes with the Flavours of Morocco* by Nargisse Benkabbou, published by Quadrille at £28. To order a copy for £25.20, visit the publisher’s website





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Moroccan Cuisine Pasta Sauce Lamb Shoulder Ras El Hanout Tagine

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