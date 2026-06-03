Morrison Backs All Second-Hand Submarine Purchase, Urges Albanese to Sell AUKUS Benefits

Scott Morrison supports the move to buy only used Virginia-class submarines from the US, calls for greater public explanation of AUKUS strategic value, as political debate intensifies over the revised defence plan.

Former prime minister Scott Morrison has expressed his support for Australia's decision to acquire only second-hand Virginia-class submarines from the United States, abandoning the earlier mixed plan that included both new and used vessels.

Morrison, who initiated the AUKUS pact with the US and UK in 2021, urged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to better communicate the strategic rationale of the agreement to the Australian public, emphasizing its role as a deterrent against China's military expansion in the Indo-Pacific rather than a mere job creation scheme. He noted that the simplified acquisition of three in-service submarines ensures operational efficiency and aligns with the original intent of the submarines as a bridging capability until the arrival of the new SSN-AUKUS nuclear-powered boats designed with the UK and built in Adelaide.

Navy Chief Mark Hammond reinforced this view during Senate estimates, stating that maintaining three identical platforms reduces complexity in training and supply chains, making it a more efficient sustainment strategy. Defence Department secretary Meghan Quinn confirmed that Australia always preferred three in-service submarines, while Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy hailed the Trump administration's confirmation as a win for AUKUS.

Conroy also criticized former cabinet minister Ed Husic for misrepresenting the agreement, saying the current plan reflects improvements in US maintenance performance. However, political opposition emerged: Coalition defence spokesman James Paterson accused Labor of inconsistency for now praising the new plan after previously calling the mixed approach optimal, Greens defence spokesman David Shoebridge warned that AUKUS could entangle Australia in a US-China war, and Morrison called for a clear strategic narrative to prevent defeatism and maintain public support.

The shift in submarine procurement underscores broader debates about Australia's defence priorities and alliance commitments. While the government portrays the simplified plan as a pragmatic and cost-effective solution, critics question the long-term implications of relying on US-built submarines and the risk of diminished sovereignty. As the AUKUS project progresses, the challenge remains to sustain bipartisan agreement and public confidence in a project that is as much about strategic deterrence as it is about industrial policy and international partnerships





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