Moses Confident and Fit for Origin Return alongside Cleary in Game Two

Cody Moses has fully recovered from his hamstring injury and is ready to join Nathan Cleary in the Blues' halves for State of Origin game two, expressing confidence in their complementary playing style and a smooth transition after limited training. Moses aims to continue his strong Origin record with another dominant performance.

Nathan Cleary and Cody Moses trained together at AAMI Park on Monday, with Moses fully recovered from the left hamstring injury that kept him out of the opening State of Origin match.

Moses expressed absolute confidence in his fitness for game two, stating he had no doubt he would be ready after completing the necessary training boxes. The pairing of Cleary at five-eighth and Moses at halfback has only occurred once before in Origin, during the 18-6 win in game one of last year's series, where their combination was highly effective.

Moses, the 31-year-old Parramatta captain, has previously played as a halfback alongside other running five-eighths such as Jack Wighton, Cody Walker, and Jarome Luai, establishing himself as a game-managing playmaker. This time, with Cleary, the Blues have two dominant halves, but Moses emphasized they would operate in a complementary yin and yang style. He explained that while there are structures in place, their play is organic and flows naturally, allowing them to share the decision-making load.

Moses noted the common narrative that blames the five-eighth for losses, but stressed that the halfback must work in tandem to relieve pressure. He added that both he and Cleary see the game differently in some aspects but are fundamentally 'footy heads' who love analyzing the game, improving, and dissecting defenses. Despite limited sessions in camp, Moses found the transition smooth and fluent.

His Origin record is stellar, having won his last four games for NSW, including a man-of-the-match masterclass in game two of the 2024 series, considered one of the best halves performances for the Blues. Representing his state on the biggest stage holds deep personal and familial significance for Moses





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State Of Origin NSW Blues Cody Moses Nathan Cleary Hamstring Injury Halves Pairing Rugby League Game Two AAMI Park Playmaking

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