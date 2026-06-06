Moses' Fitness Battle for State of Origin Game Two

Injury concerns loom for New South Wales as halfback Cody Moses races to recover from a hamstring strain ahead of the second State of Origin match. His potential return could see him reunite with Nathan Cleary, while Ethan Strange's debut performance puts him in contention for a bench spot.

Cody Moses is in a race against time to recover from a minor hamstring injury and be available for the second State of Origin match.

The New South Wales Blues halfback was originally selected for the series opener but suffered the injury just two days before the game, leading to his late withdrawal. He was replaced by Ethan Strange, who impressed in his debut as the Blues secured a narrow 23-22 victory over Queensland. Now, with the second fixture scheduled for next Wednesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Moses is pushing to prove his fitness.

According to his close friend and Blues fullback James Tedesco, Moses has indicated via text message that he expects to be in the lineup for the crucial game. Coach Laurie Daley faces a selection headache; if Moses is deemed fit, he will likely partner Nathan Cleary in the halves, reuniting their established combination.

However, if Moses cannot make it, the coaching staff have Isaiya Katoa on standby as a potential bench option. Katoa delivered a strong performance in his last game for the Blues before the squads were finalised, adding pressure on the selectors. The team will also be without hooker Blayke Brailey for the remainder of the series due to injury, which may influence the final 17.

Tedesco suggested that Strange could be retained in a utility role on the bench, providing versatility. The next few training sessions will be critical for Moses to demonstrate his recovery and convince the medical team he is ready for the physical demands of Origin football





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State Of Origin Rugby League New South Wales Blues Cody Moses Nathan Cleary James Tedesco Ethan Strange Isaiya Katoa Injury Selection

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