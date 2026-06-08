Moses poised for Origin return as Bulldogs clinch controversial win over Eels

Mitchell Moses is expected to rejoin the New South Wales halves after a hamstring setback, while Canterbury secured a narrow, penalty‑laden victory against Parramatta in a fiercely contested NRL match.

Mitchell Moses , who missed the opening game of the State of Origin series with a hamstring strain, is now expected to slot back into the five‑eighth role for New South Wales.

The Sydney Roosters playmaker was ruled out just two days before Game One and his absence forced coach Laurie Daley to bring in rookie Ethan Strange, who impressed with a composed debut. Despite Strange's strong performance, Daley has indicated that he will return Moses to the halves as soon as the medical clearance arrives, hoping the experienced half‑back can restore some fluidity to the Blues' attack ahead of the second match.

The upcoming press conference, scheduled to take place within the hour, will confirm the final squad and provide further insight into the coaching staff's strategy for the remainder of the series. In the parallel club competition, the Canterbury Bulldogs secured a narrow and controversial victory over the Parramatta Eels at their home ground. The match was punctuated by a series of contentious decisions, including a penalty awarded to the Bulldogs in the 76th minute that gave them a decisive lead.

Early in the second half, a high‑impact tackle on Bulldogs five‑eighth Burton forced him off the field with a head injury assessment, while an Eels hooker was placed on report for a repeated infringement. Throughout the game, both sides exchanged blows, with Parramatta's Addo‑Carr repeatedly forced wide and the Bulldogs capitalising on a series of short kicks and aggressive forwards.

The officiating crew's interpretations of the law were heavily debated, especially when a potential try by the Eels was ruled dead after a quick‑tap attempt sailed over the sideline. The match narrative saw multiple momentum swings. At 59 minutes, Canterbury's winger Volkmann delivered a strong bomb that bounced back to him, setting up a rapid sequence that led to a try for da Silva, who also converted his own attempt to push the score to 12‑6.

Later, a high‑tackle by Parramatta's Tuilagi on Bulldogs forward Curran resulted in another penalty, sparking a protest from the Eels bench. The game's climax arrived when Bulldogs captain Crichton kicked a long bomb that was intercepted by Addo‑Carr, who raced down the sideline as the final siren sounded. The referee's decision to allow the play to continue, despite a minor infringement by Crichton, added to the controversy.

In the aftermath, both coaches praised their squads for resilience, while analysts highlighted the need for discipline and cleaner execution in the closing stages of the contest. Overall, the day showcased the fine line between aggression and foul play in modern rugby league, with the Bulldogs edging out a hard‑fought win in a match that will be remembered for its dramatic penalties and the looming return of Mitchell Moses to the Origin arena.

Fans can look forward to the next round of State of Origin, where the Blues will hope to harness Moses' playmaking ability, while the Bulldogs aim to build on their gritty performance as they continue their campaign in the NRL





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Rugby League State Of Origin Mitchell Moses Canterbury Bulldogs Parramatta Eels

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