Only one in three Australian households has a mortgage, so rate rises may leave many savers better off

The cash rate has risen 1.25 percentage points this year, and because only about one in three Australian households has a mortgage, many savers could gain more than they lose from higher interest rates.

Only about one in three Australian households actually has a mortgage, which means many Australians may find themselves better off after a rate rise rather than worse off, despite alarming headlines labelling the recent hike as a crisis.

Higher interest rates put more money into savings accounts, so the impact of the Reserve Bank of Australia s decisions is far more mixed than the headlines suggest. The cash rate has risen 1.25 percentage points this year. The last time the cash rate reached a comparable level was in 2008 during the Global Financial Crisis.

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Why The Reserve Bank Raises Rates

If the latest rise is fully passed on by banks, the average 45 to 54 year old Australian who has over 50,000 dollars in the bank would net an additional 660 dollars over the next year. It is important to understand exactly why the RBA keeps raising interest rates. Often referred to as a blunt instrument, interest rates are the Reserve Bank of Australia s primary tool to try to bring down inflation while maintaining low unemployment.

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The unemployment rate currently stands at 4.7 per cent, and persistently high inflation is a major problem for the economy. The RBA s job is to keep inflation between 2 and 3 per cent. The last estimate in September put it at a level well above that target. You may be wondering why a high inflation metric matters.

The problem with high inflation is that it hurts everyone. If your grocery bill keeps climbing faster than your pay packet does, you are feeling the effects of inflation first hand. Poorer households are hit especially hard because buying essentials absorbs more of their income, leaving them with less room to cut back on spending. Everyone who has money in a savings account can potentially benefit whenever the RBA raises interest rates.

Winners And Losers From Rate Hikes

For cautious savers, higher rates offer a better return without taking on share market risk. The direct losers from rate rises include households with large variable rate debt products, most commonly in the form of mortgages. Indirectly, businesses may face softer demand, which can lead to higher unemployment. It is important to note that these winner and loser camps are not mutually exclusive.

Many people may have a mortgage and a savings account at the same time. Depending on how large each one is, you may find yourself better or worse off on net. So how can you take advantage of higher interest rates?

How To Maximize Higher Savings Rates

First, find the highest interest rate savings account you can, assuming you do not have expensive debts to pay down. You can still keep a bit in your transaction account for upcoming bills. Every incremental amount of interest you receive will also compound over time, building upon itself exponentially. Choose an account whose deposit and withdrawal conditions fit how you actually use your money.

Beware of short term introductory rates or onerous conditions attached to receiving bonus interest. Comparison websites or AI chatbots can help you shortlist accounts, but note these are not perfect tools. Comparison websites might not compare all accounts because they get kickbacks themselves, and AI can make errors.

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Second, check whether your bank passed on last week s 0.25 percentage point cash rate rise to your savings account. If it did not, you can try asking for a better rate or simply shop around. Switching may achieve more than complaining.

Third, if you do have a mortgage, a linked offset account can reduce the interest you pay. Every extra dollar in this account helps shelter you from the bite of the rate rise. Depending on your mortgage rate, an offset account will usually give you a better return than the highest savings rate on offer.

Finally, to recap, do not let alarming headlines fool you. First, inflation hurts everyone, which is why the RBA raises rates.

Second, despite what the headlines might say, many Australians can be winners from rate rises. If this might be you, be sure you are making the most of the higher savings rates on offer. Advice given in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers decisions about investing or financial products. Readers should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any financial decisions.

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