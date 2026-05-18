Most of Australia's Top Tennis Players Unite to Back Sam Groth for Senior Leadership Position at Tennis Australia

Australia's leading men's tennis players have expressed their support for Sam Groth, expressing their belief that Groth can help align participation, pathways, and performance, strengthen engagement and trust with key stakeholders, and ensure the Australian Open remains strong and closely connected to the long-term interests of Australian tennis.

Most of Australia's leading men's tennis players, including Alex de Minaur, have united to endorse Sam Groth for a senior leadership position at Tennis Australia .

The players, through a letter, backed Groth to score a role with 'genuine authority and accountability' that would include player engagement, high-performance outcomes, and the Australian Open. They acknowledged Tiley's significant contribution to Australian tennis and the Australian Open and emphasized their intention to meet with Chris Harrop, the new TA chairperson, to provide more detail on their views





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Tennis Australia Alex De Minaur Sam Groth Craig Tiley

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