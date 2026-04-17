Mother Accused of Fatal Smoothie Overdose, Daughter Testifies as Lookout

A mother, Maree Mavis Crabtree, is on trial for allegedly murdering her son, Jonathan, by administering a fatal overdose of painkillers mixed into his smoothie. Her daughter, Tara Crabtree, testified that she was asked to be a lookout while her mother prepared the drug-laced drink, which also contained six bottles of liquid oxycodone. The defense argues that Jonathan's behavior was severely impacted by injuries from a car accident, and the mother feared financial ruin and her daughter's placement in a group home if he survived.

A mother allegedly instructed her daughter to act as a lookout while she prepared a fatal overdose of drugs, intended for her son's smoothie. Maree Mavis Crabtree stands accused of causing the death of her 26-year-old son, Jonathan, through an excessive dose of painkillers on July 19, 2017, at their residence north of the Gold Coast. Following his death, she reportedly filed an insurance claim amounting to $125,000.

Crabtree has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, and fraud as her trial commenced at the Brisbane Supreme Court. The jury began reviewing extensive video evidence from the accused's daughter, Tara Crabtree, which was pre-recorded over two days. Tara, who was one year younger than Jonathan at the time of his demise and resided with her mother and brother, testified about the events leading up to his death. She recounted that Crabtree crushed prescription painkiller and anti-anxiety tablets while Jonathan was incapacitated and resting in his bedroom. According to Tara's account, Crabtree prepared a fruit smoothie using ingredients like watermelon, mango, and pineapple, blending them in a machine. The crushed tablets were then mixed into this concoction, along with six bottles of liquid oxycodone, a potent opiate painkiller. Throughout the playback of her daughter's testimony, Maree Crabtree observed the video evidence displayed on a screen near her feet in the dock. Earlier in the proceedings, the jury had been informed that Jonathan's behavior had been significantly impacted by injuries sustained in a prior car accident. Tara testified that her mother expressed a desire for peace and a better life, stating that they would all fare better without Jonathan, who she described as violent and difficult to live with. She further recounted hearing Jonathan struggling and making noises after he consumed the smoothie and returned to his room. However, Crabtree allegedly told Tara not to intervene. Tara's testimony also revealed that Crabtree harbored fears of being arrested and losing everything, which would have resulted in Tara being placed in a group home if Jonathan had survived. Additionally, the jury heard allegations that Crabtree was concerned about the financial repercussions should Jonathan face legal action for an alleged pharmacy robbery where he had threatened someone. Tara described experiencing shock following Jonathan's death and stated that her mother had instructed her to remain silent if the police arrived. The jury is scheduled to view further video evidence, which will include the cross-examination of Tara by Crabtree's defense barrister, Angus Edwards, regarding her testimony and claims





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Murder Trial Drug Overdose Family Tragedy Court Testimony Insurance Fraud

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Mother Accused of Dosing Son's Smoothie with Fatal OverdoseA mother, Maree Mavis Crabtree, is on trial for allegedly killing her 26-year-old son Jonathan by administering a fatal dose of painkillers in his smoothie. The court heard testimony from the daughter, Tara Crabtree, who stated she was asked to 'keep lookout' while her mother prepared the drugged drink.

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Mother Accused of Fatal Drug Overdose for Son, Jury Hears Daughter's TestimonyA mother, Maree Mavis Crabtree, is on trial accused of killing her 26-year-old son, Jonathan, by administering a fatal dose of prescription drugs in his smoothie. The jury is hearing pre-recorded testimony from the accused's daughter, Tara Crabtree, who claims her mother crushed painkillers and added them to the drink. The defense states Crabtree also attempted to commit insurance fraud.

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