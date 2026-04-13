Mother Accused of Murdering Son with Prescription Drugs in Smoothie

A Brisbane Supreme Court jury is hearing the case of Maree Mavis Crabtree, accused of murdering her son Jonathan by administering a fatal dose of prescription medication in a fruit smoothie. The prosecution alleges premeditation and financial gain, while the defense explores the possibility of accidental overdose. Testimony from witnesses has illuminated the son's struggles with drug use and the complex relationship with his mother.

The Brisbane Supreme Court is hearing the case of Maree Mavis Crabtree, accused of murdering her son, Jonathan, by administering a fatal dose of prescription medication. The prosecution alleges that Crabtree, aged 59, intentionally hid the painkillers in a fruit smoothie, leading to Jonathan's death on July 19, 2017, at their family home north of the Gold Coast. Furthermore, she is also accused of attempting to murder Jonathan in January of the same year. The case has already presented complex layers of the relationship between mother and son, with the defense suggesting that Jonathan might have accidentally or intentionally overdosed on medication, while the prosecution aims to demonstrate the mother's premeditation. Evidence suggests she was looking to benefit financially from her son's death as the police alleged she filed a $125,000 insurance claim shortly after the incident, intensifying the gravity of the accusations.

Witness testimony has begun to paint a picture of Jonathan's life and struggles. Rebekah Millard, who was in a relationship with Jonathan for 18 months starting in 2012, testified about his drug use. She recalled him using the prescription drug tramadol but not oxycodone, the drug that a pathologist determined was the cause of Jonathan's death, though she was asked about prior court testimony where Jonathan may have mentioned oxycodone. Witnesses have portrayed Jonathan as a troubled individual who was charged with robbing a chemist and experienced abusive behaviours. Crabtree herself had expressed frustration with Jonathan, describing him as being financially burdensome and of limited mental capacity. This sentiment was conveyed to neighbours, as they would recount the alleged friction between the mother and son. Crabtree expressed she wanted to get Jonathan out of the house.

Evidence and testimony have revealed indications of a strained and potentially volatile relationship between Crabtree and her son. Vicki Inglis, a neighbour, testified about Crabtree's frustrations with Jonathan, including his financial demands. The neighbour mentioned Crabtree's comments regarding putting something in Jonathan's syringes, suggesting intent to cause harm. These remarks, according to Inglis, were made while Crabtree was observing Jonathan using drugs in his bedroom. The defense questioned Inglis regarding the context of these statements, trying to establish whether they implied an intention to harm Jonathan. This ongoing trial is set to unfold over the coming weeks, before Justice Martin Burns, with dozens more witnesses expected to testify. The jury will have the daunting task of deciphering the truth behind this family tragedy, considering the complex interplay of relationships, drug use, and allegations of premeditation.





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Murder Prescription Drugs Overdose Family Trial

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