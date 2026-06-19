Mother and infant attacked at Eight Mile Plains park‑and‑ride; calls for stronger security after knife‑wielding assailant damages Tesla

A hooded man brandished a large knife and slashed a Tesla at Eight Mile Plains park‑and‑ride, targeting a mother with a one‑year‑old child. The attack, captured on CCTV and viewed live via a phone app, has led to multiple reports of similar encounters and a demand for heightened security measures at transport hubs.

Security cameras at the Eight Mile Plains park‑and‑ride captured a disturbing incident that has sparked outrage among commuters and raised concerns about safety at transport hubs.

In the footage, a hooded individual can be seen moving deliberately through the car park, pausing to scan his surroundings before pulling a large knife from a bag. He then proceeds to drag the blade across the surface of a Tesla parked nearby, striking the vehicle's tyres and bodywork with repeated, forceful strokes. The attack was witnessed in real time by the car's owner, a mother who was caring for her one‑year‑old daughter at the time.

Using a mobile app that streams live video from the car's security system, she watched the man approach her vehicle, brandishing the weapon and deliberately damaging the car.

"I was terrified, I was crying and I started to feel like I shouldn't be here alone," she told 7NEWS, describing the shock and helplessness she felt as the assault unfolded. The mother recounted that she had been standing in the park‑and‑ride waiting area with her baby when she first became aware of a strange presence. She noticed a man inside a van lingering nearby for roughly fifteen minutes, his gaze fixed on her.

"He was staring at me and then when I looked back at him, he kept looking at me in a very strange way," she said, adding that the man's unnerving stare intensified her sense of vulnerability. When the hooded attacker finally emerged from the shadows, he drew the knife and began to slash at the Tesla, targeting the wheels and the car's side panels.

The mother quickly ushered her child out of the vehicle, shouting, "If you want the car, you can just go, but my baby is going to be with me," before fleeing the scene. The incident left the vehicle severely damaged and the family shaken, with the mother fearing for both her safety and that of her infant.

Following the public disclosure of her ordeal, other women have stepped forward, claiming to have encountered the same individual in the same parking facility on separate occasions. These testimonies suggest a pattern of predatory behavior targeting solitary female commuters at the Eight Mile Plains hub.

In response, the mother is now demanding comprehensive safety upgrades at major transport interchanges, calling for measures such as increased visible security patrols, the installation of emergency call stations that connect directly to police, and enhanced lighting throughout car parks. She argues that these improvements are essential to deter future assaults and to provide a rapid means of assistance for anyone who feels threatened.

Local authorities have pledged to review the incident and assess the feasibility of the proposed security enhancements, while community groups have rallied around the mother, urging swift action to protect vulnerable passengers. The case continues to develop as police investigate the suspect's identity and motives, and as city officials consider new protocols to prevent similar attacks in the future





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