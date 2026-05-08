Mother and Son Injured in Alleged Hit-and-Run at Adelaide Shopping Centre

A 14-year-old boy and his mother were injured after a car allegedly hit them in a shopping centre carpark in Gawler, Adelaide. The driver fled the scene but was later arrested and charged with dangerous driving and leaving the scene of a crash.

A mother and son were left injured after a car allegedly struck them in a shopping centre carpark before the driver fled the scene. The incident occurred at a Gawler shopping centre in Adelaide ’s northern suburbs, where police allege a driver recklessly crashed into multiple vehicles before colliding with the pair.

The 14-year-old boy was hospitalized, though his injuries are not considered life-threatening. The driver, described as fleeing the scene immediately after the collision, was later apprehended by authorities. Witnesses at the scene expressed shock and condemnation over the driver’s actions. Malay Tewaiti, who observed the aftermath, criticized the driver’s decision to leave without checking on the victims.

It’s just cowardly to leave the scene, he told 7NEWS. The first thing you’d think to do would be to stop and make sure they’re OK. Police arrested a 41-year-old man from Lewiston, charging him with dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident. The accused did not seek bail and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The incident has raised concerns about road safety in shopping centre carparks, where pedestrians and vehicles often share space. Authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution and remain vigilant in such areas to prevent similar incidents. The community has also called for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to deter reckless driving





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Hit-And-Run Adelaide Shopping Centre Dangerous Driving Pedestrian Safety

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