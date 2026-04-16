Mother Forgives Driver in Son's Fatal Scooter Accident, Praises First Responder

A heartbroken mother has expressed forgiveness towards the driver involved in the tragic scooter accident that claimed the life of her 11-year-old son, Michael Judge. She also extended profound gratitude to a local nurse and bystanders who provided immediate aid at the scene and during transport.

In a display of remarkable grace amidst unimaginable sorrow, Jaymie Zisson, the mother of 11-year-old Michael Judge, has publicly stated she holds no blame for the driver whose car was involved in the collision that tragically ended her son's life. The heartbreaking incident occurred on April 6th as Michael was leaving a friend's home in Mandurah, south of Perth, riding his scooter. Rushed to the hospital following the accident, he sadly could not be saved.

Zisson, a mother of four, shared her gratitude for having been present with her son during his final moments. She recounted her desperate sprint to the scene on Mandurah Terrace, where she witnessed a compassionate local nurse and several good Samaritans working tirelessly to keep Michael alive. Their efforts continued as he was transported to the hospital. Acknowledging the nurse's dedication, Zisson stated, 'There’s one nurse – I’d like to thank her very much because she was tired but she wouldn’t give up.' This sentiment underscores the profound impact of the first responders who bravely intervened.

The grieving mother also revealed her lack of animosity towards the driver. She described the Easter holiday tragedy as simply 'an accident,' emphasizing her desire to connect with the individual involved. 'I’d like to just meet this person and have a talk,' she expressed, indicating a wish for understanding rather than retribution.

Zisson spoke poignantly about cherishing a tender memory from Michael's last day. 'He came in and he put (a lolly) in front of my face and he goes, you’re going to eat that, Mum,' she recalled, adding, 'I’m going to keep that forever, that wrapper.' This simple act of affection has become a precious keepsake for the devastated mother.

Facing significant financial hardship, Zisson has initiated an online fundraiser to help cover the costs of Michael's funeral. She expressed a desire to select personal items to be placed in his coffin before cremation, highlighting her limited resources. 'I don’t have much, I don’t have funds, I don’t have money, I don’t have any savings,' she explained, underscoring the community's need to rally around her during this immensely difficult time. The family's plea for support aims to honor Michael's memory with dignity and love, despite the overwhelming circumstances.

The community's response to the fundraiser will undoubtedly play a crucial role in alleviating some of the financial burdens that accompany such a devastating loss, allowing Zisson and her family to focus on healing and remembrance. The outpouring of support, both emotionally and financially, is a testament to the compassion that can emerge even in the face of profound tragedy, offering a glimmer of hope and solidarity for the family as they navigate their grief and prepare to lay their beloved son to rest.





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Child Safety Road Accident Forgiveness Grief Emergency Response

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