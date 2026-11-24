Cristelle Capitani, founder of Autism Horses Australia, was sentenced to 13 months in prison after a jury found her guilty of two fraud counts for transferring $210,000 from her ex-partner without approval.

Cristelle Capitani, 49, founder of Autism Horses Australia, has been jailed for fraud after taking $210,000 from her ex-partner during an acrimonious break-up in 2023.

On Monday, she was sentenced to a total of 13 months in prison, structured so that she will serve one additional month behind bars on top of the five months she has already spent in custody. A jury found her guilty of two counts of gained a benefit for another by fraud. The saddest part of Capitani's story is that her business was genuinely needed.

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Autism Horses Australia Fraud Charges

Children and adults across WA living with autism loved the idea of spending time with therapy horses, learning how to communicate with them, ride them and care for them in a way that helped with the symptoms of their condition. But that all came to a grinding halt after Capitani was accused of fraud, police charging her with taking $210,000 of her ex-partner's money during the break-up.

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Zane Day was a contract musterer and owner of Wallareenya Station, 50 kilometres out of Port Hedland. He met Capitani in 2021 at her Gingin property, where she lived with her four children. He was there to train some of her horses and the pair struck up a relationship. Six months later, she moved north to Wallareenya with her horses and children and relocated her business, Autism Horses Australia, to his Pilbara property.

The business was a horse therapy enterprise, described as an evidence-based program that helps kids on the spectrum regulate their emotions and form social bonds. Capitani claimed she had autism and ADHD, which was refuted by a court-appointed psychologist. In a social media post, she wrote: What better way to practise than with a horse who won't judge you, who won't hurt your feelings? Neurodiverse people have a different fight or flight response to neurotypical people.

NDIS Registration and Business Claims

Their brains are very similar to trauma survivors, and horses are very much the same. It is also described as a non-profit organisation, but despite offering its services to NDIS receivers, Capitani did not register the business under the NDIS, claiming the process was expensive and unnecessary. This is not illegal and services can be provided to an NDIS participant without being registered with the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission.

In January 2022, she told the ABC during a profile of her business that we provide baselines, assessments, we continue to monitor and track, and we provide a full report for NDIS purposes. The court was told she holds a Diploma in Counselling and a Graduate Certificate in Education (Autism). Her business grew rapidly after moving to the Pilbara, attracting local business sponsorships and community support.

Behind the scenes, however, the court heard Day had offered her the use of a horse float, a vehicle, and access to a credit card for groceries, alongside making ad hoc financial deposits into her account. Twelve months after her move north, the relationship broke down, and the pair began living separately on the station. Capitani needed to move out, and Day offered to help her with money and accommodation, though no formal plans were finalised.

Stolen Funds and Relationship Breakdown

Text messages aired during the three-day trial showed Capitani increasingly focusing on the financial terms of the separation and pushing for a payout. On October 27, 2023, Capitani sent Day an email stating she had engaged a lawyer and that a formal proposal would follow. Hours later, she transferred $200,000 of his money into her business account without his approval and took $10,000 from his personal credit card.

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The court was told she created a fictitious sale to justify the transfer and privately told others the money was a fraction of what she believed Day owed her for lost earnings caused by the relationship breakdown. Once the funds were in her account, she drove one of Day's work vehicles into town and left it there after purchasing a brand-new Dodge Ram. At some point after launching Autism Horses Australia, Capitani began publicly claiming that she, too, was neurodivergent.

False Neurodiversity Claims Exposed

Her LinkedIn profile described her as a Specialist AuDHD Therapist/Counsellor with extensive lived experience perspective, while a November 2024 post on a public Facebook group stated she had received a diagnosis of combination autism and ADHD. In other posts, she described experiencing autistic burnout and attributed public criticism of her work to bullies targeting her disability.

However, during Monday's sentencing hearing, the court heard a psychiatrist had extensively evaluated Capitani and found no evidence of either autism or ADHD. What this means is that there is no credible, independent expert evidence before me that you have either condition, Judge Darren Renton said.

Renton added that he would treat everything Capitani said with great caution and healthy scepticism after finding she had also lied to her own lawyer during a bail application in an effort to stay out of custody. The court was told she falsely claimed there was a Family Court order preventing her former husband from having contact with her daughter, a claim later disproven.

On Monday, Judge Renton sentenced Capitani to a total of 13 months in prison, structured so that she will serve one additional month behind bars on top of the five months she has already spent in custody. The judge told her he struggled to believe anything she said after she told a string of lies throughout the legal process. The case highlights the collapse of a business that was genuinely needed by the autism community in Western Australia.