Mother mauled by great white shark at Sydney beach sparks calls for shark cull

Leah Stewart, a 35-year-old mother and accomplished swimmer, is in critical condition after being attacked by a great white shark at Coogee Beach. The incident has reignited debate over shark mitigation, with calls for a cull of bull sharks while white sharks remain protected.

A young mother was mauled by a great white shark at Coogee Beach in Sydney's eastern suburbs, sparking a renewed debate over shark mitigation strategies.

Leah Stewart, 35, was swimming about 30 meters from shore on Saturday when the shark attacked her, leaving her with severe injuries to her left arm and leg. She remains in critical but stable condition at St Vincent's Hospital. The attack has shaken the tight-knit Coogee community, where Stewart is known as an accomplished swimmer and passionate advocate for improving water quality. Beaches in the area reopened on Monday morning after being closed for two days following the incident.

Stewart, who has lived in Coogee for several years, is an experienced ocean swimmer. She competed in the Coogee Island Challenge in 2024 alongside her partner and raised money for breast cancer research by swimming over 50 kilometers in November. On her fundraising page, she wrote, 'As a breastfeeding mum, I have a whole new appreciation for these incredible organs and want to do my part in supporting the fight against the most common cancer in women.

' A friend was minding her toddler on the beach when the attack occurred. Her partner, who was traveling overseas at the time, has since returned to Australia. Lifeguards and an off-duty critical care doctor provided emergency care on the beach before Stewart was airlifted to the hospital.

The incident has prompted calls for a shark cull in New South Wales, though Premier Chris Minns has indicated that only bull sharks would be considered for culling due to the protected status of white sharks. Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Steve Pearce emphasized the effectiveness of drones in shark mitigation, stating that they are the number one factor for protection. An emergency exemption currently allows drone flights over Coogee, and lifesavers are pushing to make this permanent.

The attack follows a series of bull shark incidents last summer that increased pressure on the government's shark management policies





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