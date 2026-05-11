Mother Not Guilty in Son's Death After Two Days of Jury Deliberations

A five-week Supreme Court trial saw the defense argue that the son, who was found in a coma after consuming a smoothie spiked with prescription drug oxycodone, may have accidentally overdosed or committed suicide. The prosecution maintained that the insurance claim was for the son's death and that the evidence pointed to the mother's role in his death.

A mother accused of killing her son with a drug-spiked smoothie before making an insurance claim has been found not guilty after two days of jury deliberation s.

Maree Mavis Crabtree stood trial for the death of her son Jonathan in their Gold Coast home, where he was found in a coma after consuming a smoothie spiked with prescription drug oxycodone. The prosecution alleged that Crabtree made a $125,000 insurance claim on his death. The jury found her not guilty on charges of murder, attempted murder, and fraud





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Supreme Court Trial Drug-Spiked Smoothie Maree Mavis Crabtree Jonathan Gold Coast Home Prescription Drug Insurance Claim Triple Zero Prosecution Jury Deliberation Judge's Instruction Defense Argument

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