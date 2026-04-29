Mother of Accused Former Officer Charged in Sydney Double Murder Case

Coleen Lamarre, the mother of a former police officer accused of killing Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, has been charged with witness tampering, adding a new twist to the high-profile murder trial.

The mother of a former police officer accused of the high-profile double murder of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies has been charged with allegedly attempting to influence a key witness in the case.

Coleen Lamarre, 63, was arrested in Balmain, Sydney’s inner west, on Wednesday morning and taken to Day Street Police Station. She faces charges related to witness tampering, a serious offense that could undermine the integrity of the ongoing trial. The victims, Jesse Baird, a former television presenter, and Luke Davies, a Qantas flight attendant, were allegedly shot dead with a police-issued handgun in Baird’s Paddington home in February 2024.

The accused, Beau Lamarre-Condon, a former police officer, is said to have had a brief prior relationship with Baird. The case has been marked by multiple delays, including changes in legal representation and forensic psychiatric assessments, which have prolonged the proceedings. The investigation into the murders has been complex, with police working tirelessly to gather evidence and ensure a fair trial.

The involvement of Lamarre-Condon’s mother adds another layer of intrigue to the case, raising questions about potential attempts to obstruct justice. The trial is expected to proceed with heightened scrutiny, as the public and media continue to follow developments closely. Authorities have emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of the judicial process, ensuring that all parties involved are held accountable for their actions





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Sydney Double Murder Police Officer Witness Tampering Jesse Baird

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