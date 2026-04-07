Mother of Eight Killed in Logan Car Crash: Family Remembers 'The Light of Many'

A Victorian mother of eight, Roza Abebwa, died in a head-on car crash in Logan, south of Brisbane, over the Easter weekend. Family members remember her as selfless and the 'light of many.' Police are investigating the cause of the crash, including a possible connection to a hooning event.

A tragic car crash in Logan over the Easter weekend claimed the life of Roza Abebwa, a 51-year-old Victorian mother of eight. The devastating head-on collision, which occurred on Saturday evening, has left family members heartbroken, remembering her as a selfless individual who was 'the light of many.' The incident took place on School Road at Logan Reserve, south of Brisbane, near the time of 9:00 PM.

Police investigations are actively ongoing to determine the exact cause of the crash, focusing on several key factors. The preliminary investigations suggest the involved ute was traveling at an excessive speed. It crossed into the opposite lane to pass three other vehicles before the fatal impact. The Ford Focus hatchback carrying Ms. Abebwa was involved, alongside her two-year-old daughter and 28-year-old niece, who was driving the vehicle. Both survived the crash and have since recovered from their injuries. The impact of this loss is deeply felt by her family. \Roza Abebwa's son, Rashidi Edward, shared heartfelt memories of his mother, emphasizing her nurturing and caring nature. He described her as 'the kind of person, who made you feel safe, seen and cared for.' Ms. Abebwa had just attended her grandchild's birthday party before the tragic incident. Mr. Edward recounted how she consistently prioritized the well-being of her children and others. She was a source of laughter and comfort, even in challenging times. 'She was the light of many, always making jokes, always finding a way to make people laugh even in the hardest moments,' he shared. He poignantly stated, 'She wasn't just our mum, she was everyone's mum … we loved her more than words can ever truly express.' The loss has created an irreplaceable void in the family. The absence of her guidance and love is deeply felt. Mr. Edward expressed the profound impact of her passing by saying that life will never be the same without her. 'She was our foundation, our strength and our home,' he added. The family is now left to grapple with their profound sorrow and navigate the path ahead. They remember her as the unwavering foundation upon which their lives were built. \Adding further complexity to the investigation, authorities are exploring a possible link between the crash and a 'large-scale hooning event' that occurred in the vicinity on Saturday night. Police are actively investigating if the ute was involved in this event. The Ford Falcon, carrying four teenagers, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The 17-year-old driver underwent testing for illicit substances or alcohol. Queensland Police Acting Inspector Peter Venz revealed that the police are also looking into reports that the Ford Falcon involved did not have number plates and was unregistered. Currently, no charges have been filed, with the investigation continuing to gather critical evidence and information. The ongoing investigation aims to determine all contributing factors that led to the tragic incident, including the possible role of external events such as the suspected hooning event. The police are urging anyone with information about the crash or the related events to come forward to assist with the ongoing inquiries. The focus of the investigation encompasses multiple aspects to provide clarity and justice for the family of Roza Abebwa, as they cope with the profound loss





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