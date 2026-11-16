Mother denies starting Russell Island fire that killed five sons and partner, inquest hears

Samantha Stephenson told a coronial inquest she is determined to get answers about the August 2023 Russell Island house fire that killed her five sons and partner Wayne Godinet Jr, denying she started the blaze.

Samantha Stephenson, a mother who lost five sons and her partner in a house fire on Russell Island, has denied setting the blaze herself, telling a coroner she is determined to get answers.

Samantha Stephenson Denies Setting Russell Island Fire

She was the first witness called at the start of a coronial inquest in Brisbane on Monday into the six deaths. The fire on August 6, 2023, killed 43-year-old Wayne Patrick Godinet, also known as Wayne Godinet Jr, and five boys: 11-year-old Zackary, also called Zack, 10-year-old Harrison, also called Harry, four-year-old twins Kyza and Koa, and three-year-old Nickolas, also called Nicky. All died of smoke inhalation after the home burnt down.

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Stephenson broke down in tears as she was asked to confirm her relationship to each of the deceased. She was escorted to the witness stand by a corrective services officer and told Coroner Donald MacKenzie she was on remand for alleged cannabis possession and public nuisance. Stephenson said she was more than determined to get to the answer. Counsel assisting the coroner, Corinne Leach, asked her directly: Did you start the fire?

Stephenson replied: No. The inquest heard that on the night before the fire, Stephenson and Godinet, who had been in an on-again, off-again relationship, had smoked marijuana together in a chill-out zone they had created under the raised Queenslander home she was renting. She said she went to sleep on one of the couches while they were cuddling between 7:30pm and 8pm after putting the three youngest boys to bed. The older boys generally went to bed later.

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Stephenson told the inquest the only source of light had been a lava lamp and no heaters had been turned on. She was also asked about the location of candles and lighters in the home as well as batteries and petrol.

Inquest Hears Details of Moments Before Blaze

The inquest heard the only lighter in the home had been with her, and the candles had been moved downstairs after an incident a few days before the fire when one of the boys had run into his room with a lit candle. She said she awoke early in the morning to the feeling of Godinet moving or jumping onto or off the couch and heard him screaming no, before he ran up the stairs.

She said when she tried to follow him upstairs the fire just exploded, literally, and so instead she went outside to try and go upstairs and get her children via the external stairs. Stephenson was questioned by counsel assisting about where she had been able to see the fire when she woke up but said repeatedly fire had been everywhere. After going outside, she had seen her other relative on the verandah who was screaming for help.

Stephenson said she had told them to jump to safety. Her stepsister, Connie Campbell, escaped the fire that trapped the others upstairs in a classic Queenslander home elevated on stumps. Godinet died after running upstairs while flames and smoke poured out of the house in an attempt to save the children and an adult occupant. Stephenson said Wayne definitely would have gone upstairs at some point.

She tried to follow him up into the house but the flames had engulfed the staircase. She said: I opened the door and it literally exploded. Counsel assisting the coroner Corinne Leach told the inquest a fire investigation had been unable to determine what sparked the deadly blaze and had been unable to rule out deliberate human ignition.

An investigation found the fire likely started on the ground floor but the precise location could not be determined and deliberate ignition could not be ruled out. Stephenson was also asked about evidence given to police where neighbours who she lived near after the fire alleged she had made comments including that she was a murderer and had let smoke kill my kids. Leach suggested a neighbour overheard Stephenson say: I am terribly sorry, mummy is just a murderer.

Stephenson said: I never said it. She also denied saying to neighbours I let the smoke kill my kids, screaming I am a murderer or nodding when someone asked if she was guilty. A member of the public, who was sitting in the gallery, became loudly upset and interjected proceedings. They were given a warning by Deputy State Coroner Donald Mackenzie.

Smoke Alarm Failings and Neighbor Allegations Discussed

The lack of compliant smoke alarms installed in the home is also forming part of the inquest. In the months after the blaze, the home owner pleaded guilty to breaching the Fire Services Act and was fined. Under cross-examination by the property owner barrister Tony Kimmins, Stephenson was asked about working smoke alarms in the property.

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She initially told the inquest she could not recall whether there had been working smoke alarms, but later agreed she had been shown smoke alarms in a drawer in the house by the property owner. Asked whether she did anything to organise them to be installed, Stephenson became upset, asking Mr Kimmins what would you have done and is this as much as you got?

Mr Kimmins said he would dumb it down for her, to which she responded: yes, you will have to dumb it down for me. She was asked about several inconsistencies between the initial statement she provided police and the evidence she gave in court on Monday.

Stephenson said she had not read her initial statement until this morning when she signed it, as when she had previously been provided with a copy of it, she had not been in the mind to do so. She told the inquest: I have been coming out of a really bad state of denial that has lasted quite a long time.

Coroner Examines Relationship History and Police Calls

Stephenson agreed her relationship with Godinet had been rocky and the inquest heard he had previously been jailed for assaulting her. She told the inquest she had wanted to sleep downstairs on the night of the fire to ensure Godinet did not leave with the children. During cross-examination, Stephenson agreed the pair had quickly come to the attention of police after they moved to Russell Island, and they had been called on several occasions, including to the home.

She was also played a video which the court heard showed an interaction between one of her neighbours who had called the police after hearing a heated argument between them and heard Stephenson calling for help. The inquest also saw a second video where the same neighbour tells police he heard glass breaking and heard loud arguing between the pair during an argument on the morning of the fire.

Stephenson said she could not recall broken glass or fighting on that day. A Rural Fire Brigade crew arrived at 6:35am. But Queensland Fire and Rescue Services were nearly an hour away, requiring a barge to get to the island east of Brisbane. The coroner is examining several issues including the fire cause, whether the installation of compliant smoke alarms would have prevented the deaths and whether emergency service resources on Russell Island are sufficient.

Claims of domestic violence, non-compliant smoke alarms and point of origin will all be canvassed during the inquest, which will hold hearings over the coming two weeks.