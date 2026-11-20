Tracey Hollands testifies at the inquest, describing her son James as a vulnerable teen radicalized online. The court reviews police use of force that ended his life in May 2024.

The mother of James Hollands addressed the coronial inquest for the first time, offering a personal portrait of her son that contrasted sharply with the violent events leading to his death. Tracey Hollands stated that her sixteen-year-old son was a vulnerable teenager who was ultimately poisoned by online extremist propaganda rather than being born malicious. She emphasized that James was dearly missed by his family and friends, who remembered him as a loving individual rather than just a perpetrator of violence.

Core Details of the Fatal Confrontation

The inquest examined the critical events of May 4, 2024, when James Leslie Hollands stabbed a stranger in the back and chased others with a knife in the Willetton Bunnings car park. Police officers arrived on the scene and attempted to subdue the sixteen-year-old using tasers, but he continued to advance toward them while holding the weapon. A third officer subsequently discharged a firearm, killing James to prevent further harm to the public and the officers involved.

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Family Testimony and Personal Character

Read aloud by a lawyer, Tracey Hollands' statement highlighted the human side of the teenager that the court had not yet heard in detail. She described James as someone who loved his family, cared for their cats, laughed frequently, and enjoyed outdoor activities like climbing trees and helping with beekeeping. She asserted that while some might view him solely as a terrorist, those who knew him best understood him as a vulnerable youth who succumbed to radicalization despite existing support systems.

Evidence of Police Actions and Justification

CCTV footage and body-worn camera recordings were presented, showing James approaching a police vehicle with a knife before Officer B fired the fatal shot. All three responding officers testified that they feared for their lives during the encounter. An internal affairs investigation concluded that the force used was reasonable and consistent with training, while a homicide squad investigation found the discharge of the firearm to be justified under the circumstances.

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Countering Violent Extremism Support Programs

The court heard evidence regarding the Countering Violent Extremism program that James had been participating in prior to the incident. His family lawyer, Grant Donaldson, stated that the family did not believe the tragedy was caused by a failure in the support provided, which included public psychologists, a private psychiatrist, NDIS disability supports, and a spiritual mentor. The inquest explored whether police-led or health-led models are more effective for such interventions.

Legal Perspectives and Future Findings

Senior counsel Tim Russell, representing WA Police, argued that intervening with firearms was necessary to protect the community, noting that none of the officers wanted to be in that position. However, James's family lawyer disputed the claim that tasering or shooting were the only viable options available to police. The coroner is expected to hand down final findings next year, concluding the inquiry into the radicalization and death of the Perth teenager.