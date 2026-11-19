An inquest into four baby deaths after homebirths and freebirths in NSW has heard that Baby B died from Group B Streptococcus and that her mother was urged to give birth in hospital.

An inquest has heard that a twin baby who died after a homebirth in the Hunter Valley was urged by her midwife to give birth in hospital, but her mother was determined to deliver at home.

Hunter Valley Homebirth Inquest Opens

The NSW Coroners Court in Lismore heard that Baby B died from Group B Streptococcus (GBS) after she was born at home. Deputy State Coroner Joan Baptie is presiding over the two week inquest into the neonatal deaths of four babies. The inquest is examining three babies born by freebirth in northern New South Wales and a fourth born by homebirth in the Hunter Valley. The infants died between 2022 and 2024.

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The court heard that Baby B was a twin and that this carried extra risks. The closest specialised maternity hospital was two hours away. The midwife, who cannot be named, choked back tears as she told the court she encouraged the mother to stay in Maitland and in close proximity to the hospital. The mother was expecting twins and was adamant she wanted to birth at home.

The midwife said the woman had built and prepared her home for her children and had done immense research about birth and labour. Baby B's mother was so determined to have a home birth that she ignored the advice of experts, including her own midwife. She was pregnant with twins, which she described as a wonderful shock, and did not want a hospital birth because she had heard of others traumatic experiences.

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The court heard the local medical community in the Hunter Valley swung into action, warning the mother that a home birth was risky while also preparing in case something went wrong. Four midwives were part of the birthing plan for Baby B, and the main midwife continued to support the woman. The midwife told the court the alternative was that she would birth at home with no support whatsoever.

Expert witness Professor Hannah Dahlen said a home birth was not suitable in the circumstances because it was a twin pregnancy, it had continued beyond 41 weeks, there had been no specialist review, the family were far away from the hospital, and there was a possible need for urgent operative birth and the need to provide simultaneous skilled care and resuscitation for two babies. The court heard expert opinion found the midwives treatment was reasonable and appropriate, a clear distinction from the other three births being examined at the inquest.

Professor Dahlen said the baby sadly died from early onset GBS that can also happen in hospital and this was not directly related to a homebirth. She did not fault the team of midwives who had a plan and had advised the mother to birth in hospital. The mother declined multiple checks, and her distrust of the medical system was only reinforced as the pregnancy progressed.

Mother Declined Medical Care

She had scans at 12 weeks and at 22 weeks, but chose not to have hospital antenatal care or to consult with an obstetrician. A local doctor followed up, but she told them she was doing well. Her midwife recommended monthly ultrasounds and induction at 36 to 37 weeks. She declined.

The midwife told the court she warned the mother about the risks at every visit. In evidence read to the court, the mother said she had always planned to have a home birth after hearing traumatic birth stories from other people. She said she did a lot of research and found the midwives, so she felt comfortable to still home birth the twins.

She said she was quite selective finding midwives with home birth experience and had researched the experience online and in books. The court heard a lot of staff at the local hospital were concerned about the plan, and the ambulance service was worried enough to organise a second paediatric resuscitation kit. There was collaboration and communication between the midwife, obstetricians from the local hospital, and a local GP.

In court, the midwife said the mother would not have hesitated to seek help if it was needed, and that she thought she could convince the mother to go to hospital, or at least somewhere closer to it. But then ambulance officers and later police turned up at the home to do a welfare check, making the mother angry, upset, and more determined not to enter the health system.

The midwife told the court she felt quite violated because they came to her home and they were coercing her to attend the hospital. The mother went into labour at home, and the first twin was born successfully. Baby B gave an initial gasp, appeared stunned and needed help to breathe spontaneously. Everything seemed to be fine, the court heard.

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The midwife told the court the woman phoned her at night about 12 hours after the babies arrived and all was well, but the next morning Baby B was not responding. The mother said the next night she could hear the baby breathing and did not notice any changes. But in the early hours of the morning, Baby B was no longer breathing. At that point the mother called an ambulance.

Twin Baby Dies After Birth

Our little baby, it is our little baby she has just stopped breathing, Baby B's mum told the Triple Zero operator. When emergency services arrived, they noted that Baby B was pale, unresponsive and not breathing, with no pulse, although she was still warm to touch. The infant was rushed to a local rural Hunter hospital where she died. Hospital records show they continued to work for 45 minutes to save her once she arrived there, but she was flatlining.

Her blood sugar and temperature were low, and she died. By that stage, the boy twin was limp and grey. He likely had the same infection but it was less severe, and he survived. Counsel Assisting the Coroner, Ragni Mathur, told the inquest evidence would show the cause of death was Group B Streptococcus.

The World Health Organisation said it was a common bacterium that was usually harmless in adults but can contribute to life-threatening infections in infants, including sepsis, pneumonia and meningitis. The court heard 40 per cent of women have the bacteria in their vagina. The midwife said she surrendered her registration after the death, both because of its effect on her and because of the way the health system treated her. She said she was not told when Baby B died.

Inquest Hears Second Baby Death

When someone from the hospital rang to ask about the surviving twin, she assumed they were asking about Baby B and asked whether she was being transferred to a bigger hospital. Yesterday, the inquest heard about the death of Baby DH who was born by freebirth in northern New South Wales in 2024. Baby DH's mother did not access clinical antenatal care throughout the pregnancy, instead choosing a freebirth and engaging the services of birth doula Amy Lou Smith.

In her evidence, Ms Smith said she would have supported the mother to seek medical assistance if she asked for it. She said she did not have the medical knowledge to recognise the baby was at risk, and thought the baby was simply cold. Ms Mathur pointed to text messages tendered to the court that indicated Ms Smith did not suggest the parents seek medical help when they raised growing concerns about their baby.

The court heard a post-mortem revealed Baby DH died from severe and complex congenital cardiac abnormalities. Expert reports tendered to court said while the baby could not have survived without specialised care, the death was not inevitable.